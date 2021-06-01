China

Fauci Lands a Massive Book Deal and That Isn't the Only Nauseating Part

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jun 01, 2021 3:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Fauci Lands a Massive Book Deal and That Isn't the Only Nauseating Part

Source: Expect the Unexpected by Dr. Anthony Fauci

After being wrong about a number of crucial public health measures, lying to the American people about masks, downplaying the lab leak theory, covering for the Chinese Communist Party, propping up the corrupt World Health Organization, funding Frankenstein style gain-of-function research in China and repeatedly flip flopping on policy positions, Dr. Anthony Fauci has landed a seven figure book deal. The description of the book is just as nauseating as the payout figure. 

"In his own words, world-renowned infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci shares the lessons that have shaped his life philosophy, offering an intimate view of one of the world's greatest medical minds as well as universal advice to live by," the description says. "Sure to strike a chord with readers, the inspiring words of wisdom in this book are centered around life lessons compiled from hours of interviews, offering a concrete path to a bright and hopeful future."

Your business may have been shut down, destroying your livelihood, and your kids haven't been in school, but America's most expensive bureaucrat is getting another payday at your expense.

Not to mention Fauci may have helped fuel Wuhan coronavirus as it was being manipulated in a Chinese lab. After all, in 2012 he said that while gain of function research is extremely risky, it's worth pursuing even if it ultimately causes a pandemic

In previously unreported remarks, Dr Fauci supported the contentious gain-of-­function experiments that some now fear might have led to an escape from a Wuhan laboratory causing the Covid-19 pandemic, calling them “important work”.

An investigation by The Weekend Australian has also confirmed Dr Fauci, the director of the Nat­ional Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, did not alert senior White House officials before lifting the ban on gain-of-function research in 2017.

Writing in the American Society for Microbiology in October 2012, Dr Fauci acknowledged the controversial scientific research could spark a pandemic.

“In an unlikely but conceivable turn of events, what if that scientist becomes infected with the virus, which leads to an outbreak and ultimately triggers a pandemic?” he wrote. “Many ask reasonable questions: given the possibility of such a scenario – however remote – should the initial experiments have been performed and/or published in the first place, and what were the processes involved in this decision?

“Scientists working in this field might say – as indeed I have said – that the benefits of such experiments and the resulting knowledge outweigh the risks.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

'Follow the Science' Crashed and Burned With Pete Buttigieg's Reason for Continued Mask-Wearing for Air Travel
Matt Vespa
Netanyahu Bucks Biden: We'll Stop Iran's Nuclear Program...Alone
Katie Pavlich
John Kennedy Vows to Push Back on The 'Radical Nut Jobs' in Reelection Announcement
Reagan McCarthy
West Virginia to Offer Lottery for Gun Prizes as Incentive to Get Vaccinated
Landon Mion
China Reports First Human Case of Bird Flu Strain, Downplays Animal-to-Human Jump
Spencer Brown
World's Biggest Meat Supplier Hit With Ransomware Attack, Affecting One-Fifth of US Beef Capacity
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular