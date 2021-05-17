Israel

Grenell: Biden's 'Quiet Diplomacy' is Concerning as Hamas Attacks Israel

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: May 17, 2021 3:15 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Speaking to reporters at the White House Monday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked a number of questions about Hamas' ongoing terror campaign against civilian targets in Israel. Psaki responded by saying the administration, led by President Biden, is engaged in "quiet diplomacy" in an effort to get to a resolution. 

During an interview shortly after the briefing, former U.S. Ambassador to Germany and Acting Director of Intelligence Richard Grenell told Fox News "quiet diplomacy" and ongoing talks with Iran, who is funding and supplying Hamas with weapons, is concerning. 

"What the Biden administration has said is that they're doing 'quiet diplomacy' and this has got me very concerned because with the crisis going on we don't need quiet diplomacy, we need loud diplomacy. The Trump administration certainly was able to do both. I know first hand that we did quiet diplomacy with Venezuela but when it came to crisis, we were able to do loud diplomacy," Grenell said. "The Trump administration had nominated, put through a hearing and confirmed our U.S. Ambassador to Israel all by May 15. We now in the Biden administration haven't seen a single nominee for U.S. Ambassador outside of the UN job, which is a cabinet level job. But for bilateral relations we haven't seen any nominees and this is very concerning and troubling when you look at what's going on in the Middle East." 

"There is no credibility in the region to have what they are calling quiet diplomacy," he continued, pointing out Iran's responsibility for fueling the attacks. 

During remarks about Wuhan coronavirus Monday afternoon from the White House, President Biden said he had a call scheduled with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the situation. 

