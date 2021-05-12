Israel Pummels Iran's Hamas Terrorists Overnight

The Israeli Defense Forces pummeled a number of Hamas targets in Gaza overnight and took out a number of their military leaders as the terrorist group continues its assault on innocent civilians.

In response to HUNDREDS of rockets in the last 24 hours, the IDF has struck a number of significant terror targets and terror operatives across the Gaza Strip, marking our largest strike since 2014.



We are currently striking more terror targets in Gaza. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 12, 2021

Our fighter jets, with the ISA, neutralized key figures of Hamas' intelligence: Hassan Kaogi, head of the Hamas military intelligence security department & his deputy Wail Issa, head of the military intelligence counterespionage department.



Looks like our intel was better. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 12, 2021

38 hours

1050+ rockets

across central and southern Israel



This. Must. Stop. pic.twitter.com/Ki7e9HLdKJ — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 12, 2021

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden hasn't said anything directly about the war being waged by the Iranian backed terrorist group. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki made a "both sides" argument at the briefing Tuesday and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is making the phone calls.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke today with Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben Shabbat. He condemned the ongoing rocket attacks by Hamas and other terrorist groups, including against Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. He conveyed the President’s unwavering support for Israel’s security and for its legitimate right to defend itself and its people, while protecting civilians. He also conveyed the United States’ encouragement of steps toward restoring a sustainable calm. They agreed to continue to stay in close touch. Mr. Sullivan also spoke today with the Government of Egypt on the situation in Gaza and Jerusalem. They discussed steps to restore calm over the coming days and agreed to stay in close touch," the White House released Tuesday evening.