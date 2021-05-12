Israel

Israel Pummels Iran's Hamas Terrorists Overnight

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: May 12, 2021 8:00 AM
The Israeli Defense Forces pummeled a number of Hamas targets in Gaza overnight and took out a number of their military leaders as the terrorist group continues its assault on innocent civilians. 

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden hasn't said anything directly about the war being waged by the Iranian backed terrorist group. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki made a "both sides" argument at the briefing Tuesday and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is making the phone calls. 

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke today with Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben Shabbat. He condemned the ongoing rocket attacks by Hamas and other terrorist groups, including against Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. He conveyed the President’s unwavering support for Israel’s security and for its legitimate right to defend itself and its people, while protecting civilians. He also conveyed the United States’ encouragement of steps toward restoring a sustainable calm. They agreed to continue to stay in close touch. Mr. Sullivan also spoke today with the Government of Egypt on the situation in Gaza and Jerusalem. They discussed steps to restore calm over the coming days and agreed to stay in close touch," the White House released Tuesday evening.

