Longtime Detroit Police Chief is Running Against Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Detroit Police Chief James Craig, who has regularly encouraged law abiding citizens to purchase firearms for self defense in the crime ridden city, plans to challenge Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2022.

Detroit News has the scoop:

Craig, who is expected Monday to announce his retirement from the department, told The Detroit News he will follow that press conference with one discussing his future plans.

He did not deny that he plans to run against Whitmer as a Republican.

"I'm a lifelong public servant," Craig said. "I want to continue to serve."

Prospects of Craig's gubernatorial ambitions were first reported by Charlie LeDuff on his "No BS News Hour" podcast and confirmed independently by The News with the source close to Craig.

The chief acknowledged he has discussed a potential candidacy with both state and national Republican officials.