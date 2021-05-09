Florida

Longtime Detroit Police Chief is Running Against Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: May 09, 2021 9:30 AM
Source: (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Detroit Police Chief James Craig, who has regularly encouraged law abiding citizens to purchase firearms for self defense in the crime ridden city, plans to challenge Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2022. 

Detroit News has the scoop

Craig, who is expected Monday to announce his retirement from the department, told The Detroit News he will follow that press conference with one discussing his future plans.

He did not deny that he plans to run against Whitmer as a Republican.

"I'm a lifelong public servant," Craig said. "I want to continue to serve."

Prospects of Craig's gubernatorial ambitions were first reported by Charlie LeDuff on his "No BS News Hour" podcast and confirmed independently by The News with the source close to Craig. 

The chief acknowledged he has discussed a potential candidacy with both state and national Republican officials.


Whitmer has come under fire for her handling of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, including implementing harsh restrictions while jetting off to freer states like Florida. She also is accused of pulling a Cuomo after forcing elderly patients with the disease back into nursing homes.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer refused to answer a reporter’s question asking who paid for the private jet she used to visit her father in Florida during her statewide travel advisories.

Whitmer was asked on Thursday by WWTV reporter Eric Lloyd for a response to the recent report by journalist Charlie LeDuff in Deadline Detroit that the governor approached wealthy businessmen in Detroit to use the private plane they share.

The embattled governor — who is facing down both the Florida travel scandal and the COVID-19 nursing home scandal in her state — declined to answer Lloyd's question.

