John Kerry's Raging Climate Hypocrisy Exposed Again

New documents obtained first by Fox News show former Secretary of State John Kerry invested millions of dollars in oil stocks before being tapped by President Joe Biden as Climate Czar.

John Kerry, President Biden’s special presidential envoy for climate change, held investments in oil companies prior to divesting from the stocks as he took over the position, according to financial forms. Kerry's financial disclosure forms, which were obtained by Fox News, show that the former secretary of state was financially invested in numerous oil companies, including Duke Energy, Cimarex, Dominion Energy, Exelon Corporation and Valero Energy. As Biden's climate envoy, he will push policies that run counter to his personal investments before taking over the post. At the same time that Kerry held investments in oil companies, he also worked with climate groups The Rise Fund, where he served as a senior adviser, and Climate Finance Partners, where he acted as chairman of the advisory board.

Earlier this year, Kerry told union workers who lost their jobs as a result of Biden's extreme "green" agenda to "go build solar panels."

Kerry also continues to fly private, which emits far more carbon dioxide than commercial travel.

Kerry isn't the only Democrat who preaches about the environment while engaging in gross hypocrisy. Former Vice President Al Gore, who told everyone the world would "be a frying pan" a decade ago, made hundreds of millions of dollars by selling his television channel to Al Jazeera, which is owned by the oil-rich country of Qatar.