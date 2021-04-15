Jim Jordan Blasts Fauci After He Says the Pandemic Isn't a 'Liberty Thing'

National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is the highest paid employee in the federal government, testified in front of the House Judiciary Committee Thursday.

Under questioning from Republican Congressman Jim Jordan, Fauci wouldn't give a timeline for when Americans can go back to their normal lives and made it a point to say he doesn't look at the pandemic as a "liberty thing."

"When do Americans get their freedom back?" Jordan asked.

"When we get the level of infection in this country low enough that it's not really a high..." Fauci responded.

"What is low enough? Give me a number. We had 15 days to slow the spread that turned into a year of lost liberty. What metrics, what measures, what has to happen before Americans get more freedom?" Jordan followed up.

"My message Congressman Jordan is to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as we possibly can to get the level of infection in this country low, that it is no longer a threat. That is when," Fauci said. "I don't look at this as a liberty thing Congressman Jordan. I look at this as a public health thing. I disagree with you on that completely."

Jordan continued to question Fauci, prompting Democrat Congresswoman Maxine Waters to jump in. Fauci then claimed Jordan was "making this a personal thing."