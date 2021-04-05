Border Patrol Nabs Two Yemeni Men on the Terrorist Watch List

U.S. Border Patrol Agents recently arrested two Yemeni men on the terrorist watch list after they entered the country illegally through California. The men were taken into custody separately and detained on different dates.

The first:

The first incident occurred on January 29, at approximately 1:10 a.m., when agents assigned to the El Centro Station arrested a man for illegally entering the United States. Agents apprehended the man approximately three miles west of the Calexico Port of Entry and transported him to the El Centro Processing Center for immigration and criminal history screening. Agents conducted records checks, which revealed that the man, a 33-year-old illegal alien from Yemen, was on the FBI’s Terrorism Watch List as well as on the No-Fly list. Additionally, agents found a cellular phone sim card hidden underneath the insole of his shoe.

The second.

The second incident occurred on March 30, at approximately 11:30 p.m., when agents assigned to the El Centro Station arrested a man for illegally entering the United States. Agents apprehended the man approximately two miles west of the Calexico Port of Entry and transported him to the El Centro Processing Center for immigration and criminal history screening. Agents conducted records checks, which revealed that the man, a 26-year-old illegal alien from Yemen, was also on the FBI’s Terrorism Watch List and on the No-Fly list. The man is being held in federal custody pending removal.

Meanwhile, CBP estimates at least 1000 illegal immigrants or "got aways" cross into the United States and evade capture every day.