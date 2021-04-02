Georgia

The Wokists at MLB Headquarters Just Screwed Over the Atlanta Braves

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Apr 02, 2021 7:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/John Bazemore

On Friday Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert Manfred announced he was pulling the All Star Game and the draft from Georgia because he doesn't believe in "restrictions at the ballot box." 

But shortly after the announcement the Atlanta Braves, who were set to host the game, issued a statement rebuking the decision. 

"The Atlanta Braves are deeply disappointed by the decision of Major League Baseball to move its 2021 All Star Game. This was neither our decision, nor our recommendation and we are saddened that fans will not be able to see this event in our city," the Atlanta Braves released in a statement. "The Braves Organization will continue to stress the importance of equal voting opportunities and we had hoped our city could use this event as a platform to enhance the discussion. Our city has always been known as a uniter in divided times and we will miss the opportunity to address issues that are important to our community."

"Unfortunately, businesses, employees, and fans in Georgia are the victims of this decision. We will continue to support the community legacy projects which have been planned and are in process," the statement continues. 

Governor Brian Kemp is also blasting the move. 

