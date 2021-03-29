Texas

Biden Lectures States to Stop Reopening, Bring Back Mask Mandates

Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Mar 29, 2021 3:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

While exiting a Wuhan coronavirus event at the White House complex Monday afternoon, President Joe Biden was asked if states should stop their reopening efforts as more people get vaccinated for Wuhan coronavirus. He also called on governors to reinstitute mask mandates. 

Biden's comments came just a few hours after CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky held back tears and said she had a "feeling of impending doom" about a new wave of the disease. 

But a look at the facts tells a different, more hopeful story. Texas reopened in full three weeks ago, without any restrictions, and has seen the number of cases go down. The states where mask mandates remain in place are seeing a rise in cases. 

Further, we're getting very close to herd immunity.

