Biden Lectures States to Stop Reopening, Bring Back Mask Mandates

While exiting a Wuhan coronavirus event at the White House complex Monday afternoon, President Joe Biden was asked if states should stop their reopening efforts as more people get vaccinated for Wuhan coronavirus. He also called on governors to reinstitute mask mandates.

Biden: States should stop their re-opening efforts

NEW: Pres. Biden calls on governors, mayors and local leaders to reinstate mask mandates



"I need the American people to do their part as well. Mask up. Mask up. It's a patriotic duty."

Biden's comments came just a few hours after CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky held back tears and said she had a "feeling of impending doom" about a new wave of the disease.

CDC director Rochelle Walensky nearly cries and says she has feeling of "impending doom"



"Right now, I'm scared."



"Right now, I'm scared."

"Please hold on."

But a look at the facts tells a different, more hopeful story. Texas reopened in full three weeks ago, without any restrictions, and has seen the number of cases go down. The states where mask mandates remain in place are seeing a rise in cases.

Are COVID cases rising in the US? Yes.



But don’t ignore WHERE they are rising, and where they aren’t. Cases are high and rising in New York, New Jersey, Michigan, Connecticut, RI, MA, PA, NH…



Staying LOW in Georgia, Ohio, Texas, ME, NC, KY, UT... https://t.co/9IyTRYClH0 pic.twitter.com/BeAnNTrjUd — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) March 29, 2021

Texas got rid of their COVID-19 restrictions about 18 days ago and their COVID numbers have been dropping.



I don’t want to risk using too much logic because that tends to get people removed from Twitter, but I think that is an important fact to share.



Draw your own conclusions. — Dr. David Samadi, MD (@drdavidsamadi) March 29, 2021

Texas Governor @GregAbbott_TX announced the end of the state's mask mandate on March 2nd.



3/02/21: 6,600 new COVID-19 cases



3/21/21: 1,677 new COVID-19 cases



Where is the surge that Democrats PROMISED would happen? — Lance Gooden (@Lancegooden) March 23, 2021

Further, we're getting very close to herd immunity.