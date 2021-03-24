FBI

Ahmad Al Aliwi Issa Was on the FBI's Radar Before He Killed 10 People

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Mar 24, 2021 11:15 AM
Here we are again. The man arrested for killing 10 people at a grocery store in Colorado Monday night was on the FBI's radar and had ties to another individual that agents were investigating.

"The suspect’s identity was previously known to the F.B.I. because he was linked to another individual under investigation by the bureau, according to law enforcement officials," The NYT reports. "Court records show he was born in Syria in 1999, as did a Facebook page that appeared to belong to the suspect, giving his name as Ahmad Al [Aliwi] Issa."

Al Aliwi Issa was able to legally purchase a firearm and passed a background check six days before his rampage.

As noted yesterday, Al Aliwi Issa's Facebook page, before it was taken down, was full of posts about "Islamaphobia" and he heavily criticized President Trump's policies to combat terrorism. The FBI is still claiming a motive is unknown.

