The Colorado Shooting Suspect Just Destroyed the Left's Narrative

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Mar 23, 2021 2:15 PM
Source: (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Since a man opened fire in a Colorado grocery store Monday night, killing nine shoppers and a police officer, the Left has loudly proclaimed the shooter was a "white man" and "white supremacist." In typical fashion, they didn't wait for the facts. 

That narrative came crashing down Tuesday afternoon when authorities named 21-year-old Ahmad Al Issa as the suspect. He is a refugee from Syria. His Facebook page shows him lamenting President Trump won the 2016 election "because of racism," posting Islamic prayers and accusing Americans of being "Islamophobic." He also has a history of mental health issues. 

Vice President Kamala Harris' niece, Meena Harris, issued this response to the news. 

Usually, assumptions about race and crime are called...racism.

