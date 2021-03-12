Senator Tim Scott Blasts Don Lemon for 'Woke Supremacy'

During the Thursday broadcast of this CNN show, host and far left ideologue Don Lemon went after Republican Senator Tim Scott and accused him, the first black Senator from South Carolina, of supporting white supremacy.





During an interview with Fox News Friday morning, Senator Scott responded and explained the dangers of "woke supremacy."

"I would say that white supremacy and woke supremacy have their roots in racism and discrimination. It is bad. I'm not talking about tomorrow, or yesterday, I'm talking about today. If we don't deal with it today, we are going to have something on our hands that we can't deal with," Scott said. "It was the woke supremacists by the way, who said that me and Hershel Walker were the 'coon squad.' If you watch the folks who are yelling the loudest right now, it includes people who are at their wits end because there are Africa-Americans who are willing to speak their minds from a conservative perspective."

"Why that requires people to call my office and threaten my life, why that requires me to have a security detail because I decide to stand up for my values, my convictions based on my faith, I don't understand that," he continued. "Don Lemon can say whatever Don Lemon wants to say but until he has taken a serious look at what's been happening on his side of the aisle and comes out strong against that, we're going to continue to have a conversation in American that keeps us divided instead of building a bridge so that we can live in this nation together."

