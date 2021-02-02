Executive Decree: Biden Signs Additional Orders on Illegal Immigration

President Joe Biden signed a series of illegal immigration executive orders from the White House Tuesday evening, inching the total number of executive actions to nearly 50 since taking office just two weeks ago.

"I want to make it clear. There's a lot of talk, with good reason, about the number of executive orders that I sign. I'm not making the law. I'm eliminating bad policy," Biden proclaimed, joined by his newly confirmed Department of Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in the Oval Office.

The first order establishes a task force to "reunite children with their parents" after they were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border. The order does not address the fact that many "parents" traveling across the border with children were being trafficked and not related to the adult accompanying them.

“The second action addresses the root causes of migration to our southern border. And the third action, the third order to be signed, is a full review of the previous administration's harmful and counterproductive immigration policies," Biden said.

Republican lawmakers are pushing back.

Joe Biden's America:



??Undocumented immigrants > U.S. Citizens

??Foreign energy > U.S. energy independence

??Taxpayer-funded abortions > Protecting life

??Executive Orders > Executive leadership



It is clear that under the Biden Administration, America comes last. — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) February 2, 2021