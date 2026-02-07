Does Maxine Waters Really Think Trump Will Be Bothered by Her Latest Tantrum?

Democrat Representative Maxine Waters (CA-35) is throwing a new temper tantrum and declaring that she “honor” President Donald Trump with her presence as he delivers his first State of the Union address of his second term on Feb. 24.

Maxine Waters says she won’t attend Trump’s SOTU speech:



"I will never honor him with my presence."



Oh no. pic.twitter.com/pqASwmGOHK — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 7, 2026

The 87-year-old Waters delivered the great news of her absence while in an interview on ABC News to discuss the Obama video hoax that Democrats, RINO Republicans, and the media have pushed so heavily on the nation.

“I will never honor him with my presence,” Waters declared. “This man doesn’t deserve to be the President of the United States. There’s nothing that he can say in the State of the Union that will erase his behavior, that will erase his racism, and I have no need to sit there and listen to him pretend or lie.”

“You know, he’s the biggest liar that we’ve ever encountered anytime, any place, anywhere ,” Waters continued. “So no, I will not be there. For sure.”

Behaviorally, Waters, perhaps in her old age, seems to have forgotten about her dark past. She led “no justice, no peace” chants during the ‘92 LA riots, suggested that riots should continue if the jury did not hand down a guilty verdict during the trial of Derrick Chauvin, and encouraged leftist agitators to form hostile crowds surrounding Trump officials during his first administration.

More recently, Waters told Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to "shut up" while he was testifying before Congress.

Scott Bessent: “Ten to twenty million immigrants took the housing stock of working Americans…”



Maxine Waters: “Can you shut up?”



Scott Bessent: “And can you maintain some level of dignity?”



The difference of about 90 IQ points. pic.twitter.com/3rAgVOisPt — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) February 4, 2026

