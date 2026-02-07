This Video Shows Us America's Number One Enemy. You Already Know Them.
The Trump White House Declares War on This Little District Judge
Trump Had an Epic Response Regarding the Video Showing the Obamas as Monkeys
Did You Hear This C-SPAN Call? This Isn't a Trump Supporter?
VIP
'Iron Lung' and the Future of Filmmaking
Intrusive Bankers and Government Overreach
Michigan AG: Detroit Man Stole 12 Identities to Collect Over $400,000 in Public...
Fifth Circuit Rules That Some Illegal Aliens Can Be Detained Without Bond Until...
Just Days After Mass Layoffs, WaPo Returns to Lying About the Trump Admin
Nigerian Man Sentenced to Over 8 Years for International Inheritance Fraud Targeting Elder...
Florida's Crackdown on Non-English Speaking Drivers Is Hilarious
Family Fraud: Father, Two Daughters Convicted in $500k USDA Nutrition Program Scam
American Olympians Bash Their Own Country As Democrats and Media Gush
Speculation Into Iran Strike Continues As Warplanes Are Pulled From Super Bowl Flyover...
Tipsheet

Does Maxine Waters Really Think Trump Will Be Bothered by Her Latest Tantrum?

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | February 07, 2026 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Democrat Representative Maxine Waters (CA-35) is throwing a new temper tantrum and declaring that she “honor” President Donald Trump with her presence as he delivers his first State of the Union address of his second term on Feb. 24.

Advertisement

The 87-year-old Waters delivered the great news of her absence while in an interview on ABC News to discuss the Obama video hoax that Democrats, RINO Republicans, and the media have pushed so heavily on the nation.

“I will never honor him with my presence,” Waters declared. “This man doesn’t deserve to be the President of the United States. There’s nothing that he can say in the State of the Union that will erase his behavior, that will erase his racism, and I have no need to sit there and listen to him pretend or lie.”

“You know, he’s the biggest liar that we’ve ever encountered anytime, any place, anywhere ,” Waters continued. “So no, I will not be there. For sure.”

Behaviorally, Waters, perhaps in her old age, seems to have forgotten about her dark past. She led “no justice, no peace” chants during the ‘92 LA riots, suggested that riots should continue if the jury did not hand down a guilty verdict during the trial of Derrick Chauvin, and encouraged leftist agitators to form hostile crowds surrounding Trump officials during his first administration.

Recommended

Trump Had an Epic Response Regarding the Video Showing the Obamas as Monkeys Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

ABC NEWS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP MAXINE WATERS

More recently, Waters told Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to "shut up" while he was testifying before Congress.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

Help us continue to report the truth about what 77 million patriots voted for by joining Townhall VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Had an Epic Response Regarding the Video Showing the Obamas as Monkeys Matt Vespa
This Video Shows Us America's Number One Enemy. You Already Know Them. Matt Vespa
American Olympians Bash Their Own Country As Democrats and Media Gush Joseph Chalfant
Florida's Crackdown on Non-English Speaking Drivers Is Hilarious Joseph Chalfant
The Trump White House Declares War on This Little District Judge Matt Vespa
How Long Can America Go on Like This? Mark Lewis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump Had an Epic Response Regarding the Video Showing the Obamas as Monkeys Matt Vespa
Advertisement