How Many Vaccines Does the Government Have? The White House Won't Say

Speaking to reporters at the White House Monday afternoon, Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked for details about how many Wuhan coronavirus vaccines the federal government has in stock for distribution to states around the country.

"Yesterday the CDC director said she could not say how much vaccine there was left to go out. I know it's complicated what's being shipped and distributed and actually injected but is there at least a ballpark amount that officials are aware of how much vaccine there is?" a reporter asked.

"Our team is working right now, we've been here for five days to evaluate the supply so we can release the maximum amount while also ensuring that everyone can get the second dose on the FDA recommended schedule," Psaki said. "We are assessing now what we have access to and ensuring we have more of a rapid engagement with states so they have more of a heads up about what to expect in the weeks ahead."

"What we're trying to do now is fully assess what we have access to, what the status of the vaccine supply looks like and ensure that we are communicating that accurately and effectively to the public," she continued.

The White House continues to claim one million vaccinations per day is a "bold goal," but that number is the current rate of vaccination.