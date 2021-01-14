'Let's Burn This Sh*t Down': BLM Activist Arrested After Attending Capitol Riots

Black Lives Matter activist John Sullivan has been arrested and charged with federal crimes after attending the riot at the U.S. Capitol last week.

According to an official affidavit released by the Department of Justice Thursday evening, Sullivan had a knife and dressed in body armor. He told others who breached the building that they should start a fire and burn the building down.

"Sullivan stated that he was at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, when scores of individuals entered it. Sullivan stated he was wearing a ballistic vest and gas mask while there. He showed the interviewing agent the ballistic vest. He further stated that he entered the U.S. Capitol with others through a window that had been broken out. Sullivan stated he followed the crowd as the crowd pushed past U.S. Capitol Police and followed the crowd into the U.S. Capitol," the affidavit states. "Sullivan further stated that he had been present at the shooting of a woman within the U.S. Capitol by a U.S. Capitol Police officer and that he had filmed the incident."

"After the crowd broke through the last barricade, and as Sullivan and the others approach the Capitol Building, Sullivan can be heard in the video saying at various points: 'There are so many people. Let’s go. This shit is ours! F*ck yeah,' “We accomplished this shit. We did this together. F*ck yeah! We are all a part of this history,' and 'Let’s burn this shit down,'" the affidavit continues.

Last summer, Sullivan organized a BLM protest with other leftist groups, including a local ANITFA chapter. The event became violent and one person was shot. He was arrested at the time.

