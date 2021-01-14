'Let's Burn This Sh*t Down': BLM Activist Arrested After Attending Capitol Riots

Black Lives Matter activist John Sullivan has been arrested and charged with federal crimes after attending the riot at the U.S. Capitol last week.
According to an official affidavit released by the Department of Justice Thursday evening, Sullivan had a knife and dressed in body armor. He told others who breached the building that they should start a fire and burn the building down.
"Sullivan stated that he was at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, when scores of individuals entered it. Sullivan stated he was wearing a ballistic vest and gas mask while there. He showed the interviewing agent the ballistic vest. He further stated that he entered the U.S. Capitol with others through a window that had been broken out. Sullivan stated he followed the crowd as the crowd pushed past U.S. Capitol Police and followed the crowd into the U.S. Capitol," the affidavit states. "Sullivan further stated that he had been present at the shooting of a woman within the U.S. Capitol by a U.S. Capitol Police officer and that he had filmed the incident."
John Earl Sullivan is in custody: Held for— Heidi Hatch (@tvheidihatch) January 14, 2021
Restricted building or grounds
Civil disorders
Violent entry or disorderly conduct
His 1st appearance in the District of Utah:
4pm on 1/15/2021. pic.twitter.com/tXqRm5JYrw
"After the crowd broke through the last barricade, and as Sullivan and the others approach the Capitol Building, Sullivan can be heard in the video saying at various points: 'There are so many people. Let’s go. This shit is ours! F*ck yeah,' “We accomplished this shit. We did this together. F*ck yeah! We are all a part of this history,' and 'Let’s burn this shit down,'" the affidavit continues.
Last summer, Sullivan organized a BLM protest with other leftist groups, including a local ANITFA chapter. The event became violent and one person was shot. He was arrested at the time.
From Deseret News:
One of the organizers of a protest in Provo that resulted in a motorist being shot was arrested on Thursday.
John Earle Sullivan, 25, of Sandy, was booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of rioting, making a threat of violence and criminal mischief.
and honk their horns to show support for law enforcement.
Another group planned a counterprotest at the same time and place. On Facebook, its event page was originally titled End Police Brutality but was later changed to Marching for Racial Equality. The Facebook pages listed the event’s hosts as the groups Insurgence, Solidarity for Justice, Salt Lake Equal Rights Movement and the Salt Lake Antifascist Coalition.
“As a protest organizer John Sullivan is heard and seen as he is promoting protesters to block roadways, keeping motorists from traveling lawfully and freely.”
Sullivan was also captured on video threatening to beat a woman in an SUV, according to the affidavit, and then kicking her door, leaving a dent.
Sullivan was seen with Jesse Taggart — the man charged with shooting the motorist — throughout the protest, the affidavit states.
“As a protest organizer, John Sullivan is heard talking about seeing the shooting, looking at the gun and seeing smoke coming from it. John did not condemn the attempted murder nor attempt to stop it nor aide in its investigation by police.”
"John did not condemn the attempted murder nor attempt to stop it nor aide in its investigation by police.”