Police: Explosion in Nashville on Christmas Morning Was Intentional

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Dec 25, 2020 10:25 AM
An RV exploded in downtown Nashville Friday morning and after an investigation, local police say it was intentional. Federal law enforcement is on the scene. 

A witness explained the scene to the Associated Press

Buck McCoy, who lives near the area, posted videos on Facebook that show water pouring down the ceiling of his home. Alarms blare in the background and cries of people in great distress ring in the background. A fire is visible in the street outside. McCoy said the windows of his home were entirely blown out.

“All my windows, every single one of them got blown into the next room. If I had been standing there it would have been horrible,” he said.

“It felt like a bomb. It was that big,” he told The Associated Press.

“There were about four cars on fire. I don’t know if it was so hot they just caught on fire, and the trees were all blown apart,” he said.

The explosion damaged surrounding buildings. At least three people were taken to a local hospital, but are not in critical condition.

Most Popular