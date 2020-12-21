Department of Justice

BREAKING: AG Barr Has Made a Decision on Whether He Will Appoint a Hunter Biden Special Counsel

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Dec 21, 2020 11:30 AM
  Share   Tweet  
BREAKING: AG Barr Has Made a Decision on Whether He Will Appoint a Hunter Biden Special Counsel

Source: (Matt McClain/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)

Speaking to reporters at the Department of Justice Monday morning, Attorney General Bill Barr said he will not appoint a Special Counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, who is currently under criminal investigation by the U.S. Attorney in Delaware. 

"To the extent that there is an investigation I think it's being handled responsibly and professionally currently within the Department and to this point I have not seen a reason to appoint a Special Counsel and I have no plan to do so before I leave," Barr said. "I'm hoping that the next administration handles that matter responsibly." 

He was also asked about a Special Counsel to look into alleged election fraud. 

"There are fraud in unfortunately most elections. I think we are too tolerant of it and I'm sure there was fraud in this election. But I was commenting on the extent to which we had looked at suggestions or allegations of systemic or broad based fraud that would affect the outcome of the election and I already spoke to that and I stand by that statement," Barr said, citing previous comments on the issue. "If I thought a Special Counsel at this stage was the right tool and was appropriate I would name one but I haven't and I'm not going to." 

On December 1, Barr elevated the ongoing investigation into the origins of the Russia probe by U.S. Attorney John Durham to a Special Counsel probe in order to ensure his work continues through a Biden administration. 

Last week Barr submitted his resignation to President Donald Trump. His last day at DOJ will be Wednesday. 

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler
CNN's Manu Raju: Pelosi Straight Up Ignored My COVID Relief Question
Cortney O'Brien
Vice: These Damn Pro-Lifers Keep Using Images of Unborn Babies to Delegitimize Abortion
Guy Benson
'They Believe That Socialism is The New Way of Life': Nikki Haley Blasts Democrats Ahead of Runoff Elections
Reagan McCarthy
Mika Brzezinski Instructs Viewers to Not Travel and Gather with Family for Christmas
Julio Rosas

Leader McConnell Tells Americans 'Help Is on The Way' Ahead of COVID Relief Passage
Reagan McCarthy
CDC Panel Strikes Compromise in Debate Over Who Should Receive the Vaccine First
Bronson Stocking
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular