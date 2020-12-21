BREAKING: AG Barr Has Made a Decision on Whether He Will Appoint a Hunter Biden Special Counsel

Speaking to reporters at the Department of Justice Monday morning, Attorney General Bill Barr said he will not appoint a Special Counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, who is currently under criminal investigation by the U.S. Attorney in Delaware.

"To the extent that there is an investigation I think it's being handled responsibly and professionally currently within the Department and to this point I have not seen a reason to appoint a Special Counsel and I have no plan to do so before I leave," Barr said. "I'm hoping that the next administration handles that matter responsibly."

He was also asked about a Special Counsel to look into alleged election fraud.

"There are fraud in unfortunately most elections. I think we are too tolerant of it and I'm sure there was fraud in this election. But I was commenting on the extent to which we had looked at suggestions or allegations of systemic or broad based fraud that would affect the outcome of the election and I already spoke to that and I stand by that statement," Barr said, citing previous comments on the issue. "If I thought a Special Counsel at this stage was the right tool and was appropriate I would name one but I haven't and I'm not going to."

On December 1, Barr elevated the ongoing investigation into the origins of the Russia probe by U.S. Attorney John Durham to a Special Counsel probe in order to ensure his work continues through a Biden administration.

Last week Barr submitted his resignation to President Donald Trump. His last day at DOJ will be Wednesday.