Michael Flynn Speaks Out: The American People Saved Me

Former White House National Security Advisor General Michael Flynn is speaking out in a new interview with American Thought Leaders about being railroaded by the deep state and credits the American people for his survival.

"The American people saved me. They saved my family. If there's something I get emotional about, it's that. I mean, I don't know why. Prayer. Faith," Flynn said. "The American people have been buddy breathing with me for four years. Another way to describe it is the deep state buried me six feet under ground, wanted me to die. Somehow, somebody stuck a straw up through that, a straw was allowed to be stuck up to the air, and I laid down there for four years breathing through that straw, but that straw became wider and wider and wider over the years because the American people came to my family's aid."

"That's an amazing story about people that had nothing, and they were willing to give me everything they have because they believed in something, they believed in me, they believed in my family, they believed in something that was bigger than what it is we are about and thank God they did," he continued. "I've been buddy breathing for four years down under, and the American people were giving me that oxygen to survive, to get through this."

Just before Thanksgiving, Flynn was pardoned by President Trump. Shortly after, Judge Emmitt Sullivan finally dismissed the criminal case against him.