Department of Justice

Finally: Judge Sullivan Has Officially Dismissed the Flynn Case

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Dec 08, 2020 2:45 PM
  Share   Tweet  
Finally: Judge Sullivan Has Officially Dismissed the Flynn Case

Source: (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The criminal case against General Michael Flynn has finally and officially been dismissed by Federal Judge Emmitt Sullivan in a 43-page long opinion. 

"It is further ordered that this case be dismissed as moot," Sullivan wrote. 

The dismissal comes two weeks after President Trump pardoned Flynn. 

"The President has pardoned General Flynn because he should never have been prosecuted.  An independent review of General Flynn’s case by the Department of Justice—conducted by respected career professionals—supports this conclusion.  In fact, the Department of Justice has firmly concluded that the charges against General Flynn should be dropped.  This Full Pardon achieves that objective, finally bringing to an end the relentless, partisan pursuit of an innocent man," the White House released a statement. "General Flynn should not require a pardon.  He is an innocent man.  Even the FBI agents who interviewed General Flynn did not think he was lying.  Multiple investigations have produced evidence establishing that General Flynn was the victim of partisan government officials engaged in a coordinated attempt to subvert the election of 2016.  These individuals sought to prevent Donald Trump from being elected to the Presidency, to block him from assuming that office upon his election, to remove him from office after his inauguration, and to undermine his Administration at every turn."  

Earlier this year the Department of Justice dropped their criminal case against Flynn, arguing the FBI never had the authority to bring one in the first place. Judge Sullivan refused to dismiss the case, despite the federal government no longer pursuing a defendent.

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler

Newly Uncovered Writings Show More Evidence of Warnock's Support for Marxist Ideology
Reagan McCarthy
Iowa Outrage: An Election Democrats May Actually Be Trying to Steal
Guy Benson

Texas Files Election Lawsuit at Supreme Court Against Four Battleground States
Leah Barkoukis
LA County's New District Attorney Releases Stunning List of Radical Changes to Justice System
Julio Rosas
CNN Asks Jim Jordan if Trump Should Concede
Cortney O'Brien
A Chinese Spy Infiltrated a Number of Democrat Campaigns
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular