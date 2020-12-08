Finally: Judge Sullivan Has Officially Dismissed the Flynn Case

The criminal case against General Michael Flynn has finally and officially been dismissed by Federal Judge Emmitt Sullivan in a 43-page long opinion.

"It is further ordered that this case be dismissed as moot," Sullivan wrote.

Judge Sullivan has granted the DOJ Motion to Dismiss as Moot (due to pardon).



Sullivan: "ORDERED that this case is DISMISSED AS MOOT."



It's over.

The dismissal comes two weeks after President Trump pardoned Flynn.

"The President has pardoned General Flynn because he should never have been prosecuted. An independent review of General Flynn’s case by the Department of Justice—conducted by respected career professionals—supports this conclusion. In fact, the Department of Justice has firmly concluded that the charges against General Flynn should be dropped. This Full Pardon achieves that objective, finally bringing to an end the relentless, partisan pursuit of an innocent man," the White House released a statement. "General Flynn should not require a pardon. He is an innocent man. Even the FBI agents who interviewed General Flynn did not think he was lying. Multiple investigations have produced evidence establishing that General Flynn was the victim of partisan government officials engaged in a coordinated attempt to subvert the election of 2016. These individuals sought to prevent Donald Trump from being elected to the Presidency, to block him from assuming that office upon his election, to remove him from office after his inauguration, and to undermine his Administration at every turn."

It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T. Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon. Congratulations to @GenFlynn and his wonderful family, I know you will now have a truly fantastic Thanksgiving!

Earlier this year the Department of Justice dropped their criminal case against Flynn, arguing the FBI never had the authority to bring one in the first place. Judge Sullivan refused to dismiss the case, despite the federal government no longer pursuing a defendent.