China

Trump Signs New Executive Order Targeting Investments in Chinese Companies

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Nov 12, 2020 4:10 PM
  Share   Tweet
Trump Signs New Executive Order Targeting Investments in Chinese Companies

Source: (Li Xueren/Xinhua via AP)

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday targeting investments in companies owned or heavily influenced by the Chinese Communist Party. 

"President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Order to protect American investors from funding Communist Chinese military companies, including those designated by the Department of Defense in June and August of 2020.  Many of these companies are publicly traded on stock exchanges around the world, and individual investors in the United States can unknowingly provide funds to them through passive institutional investment vehicles such as mutual funds and retirement plans," White House National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien released in a statement. "The President’s action serves to protect American investors from unintentionally providing capital that goes to enhancing the capabilities of the People’s Liberation Army and People’s Republic of China intelligence services, which routinely target American citizens and businesses through cyber operations, and directly threaten the critical infrastructure, economy, and military of America and its allies and partners around the world."  

"President Trump has no higher priority than the security of the American people," he continued.

On Capitol Hill, the move is being applauded. 

Meanwhile, China is taking center stage in the battle over Georgia's U.S. Senate races.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

LATEST: Pennsylvania Judge Rules in Favor of Trump Campaign
Katie Pavlich
Former MSNBC Host Tweets What Every Liberal Is Feeling Right Now About The 2020 Election
Matt Vespa
Does Trump Really Plan to 'Wreck' Fox News? His Tweetstorm on Thursday May Provide Some Clues
Leah Barkoukis
Mika Brzezinski Wants 'Law Enforcement' to Go After Trump to Prevent Leaking National Secrets
Julio Rosas
Kamala Harris's Husband Is Leaving His Law Firm. Here's What He's Planning.
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
DOJ: The Initial Case Against Jeffrey Epstein Wasn't Properly Handled
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular