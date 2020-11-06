GOP: Dozens of Michigan Counties Used Software That Wrongfully Gave Votes to Democrats

The Republican Party of Michigan held a press conference Friday afternoon and revealed six thousand Republican votes were calculated for Democrats after a software glitch. That software was used in dozens of counties around the state.

"In Antrim County, ballots were counted for Democrats that were meant for Republicans, causing a 6000 vote swing against our candidates. The county clerk came forward and said, 'tabulating software glitched and caused a miscalculation of the votes.' Since then, we have now discovered that 47 counties used this same software in the same capacity," Michigan GOP Chairwoman Laura Cox said.

Michigan GOP Chair: Dozens of Michigan counties used the same software that caused 6,000 votes in one county to switch from Trump to Biden.



"These counties that used this software need to closely examine their result for similar discrepancies." pic.twitter.com/ZK3uUcogNB — Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) November 6, 2020

Earlier in the day RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told Fox News there are serious voting irregularities in Michigan. She said the same at the press conference with Cox and said Democrats are refusing to be transparent about their process.

The RNC has already deployed legal teams in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, and Pennsylvania to investigate issues with vote counting and tabulation to ensure the integrity of the election. pic.twitter.com/RWIZtP6IDT — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) November 6, 2020