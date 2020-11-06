RNC

GOP: Dozens of Michigan Counties Used Software That Wrongfully Gave Votes to Democrats

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Nov 06, 2020 2:25 PM
  Share   Tweet
GOP: Dozens of Michigan Counties Used Software That Wrongfully Gave Votes to Democrats

Source: (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

The Republican Party of Michigan held a press conference Friday afternoon and revealed six thousand Republican votes were calculated for Democrats after a software glitch. That software was used in dozens of counties around the state. 

"In Antrim County, ballots were counted for Democrats that were meant for Republicans, causing a 6000 vote swing against our candidates. The county clerk came forward and said, 'tabulating software glitched and caused a miscalculation of the votes.' Since then, we have now discovered that 47 counties used this same software in the same capacity," Michigan GOP Chairwoman Laura Cox said. 

Earlier in the day RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told Fox News there are serious voting irregularities in Michigan. She said the same at the press conference with Cox and said Democrats are refusing to be transparent about their process. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Decision Desk Has Called Pennsylvania and the Race for President; UPDATE: Trump Campaign Responds
Katie Pavlich
Don't Expect Much of the Unity Talk to Sink In After What Biden's Rapid Response Director Just Said
Matt Vespa
Why Democrats Are Doing Some Soul-Searching After Texas Defeat, Especially on Border Counties
Matt Vespa

LIVE BLOG: Voter Irregularities Show Up in Multiple States

The 'Blue Wave' That Wasn't
Guy Benson
AZ Sen: Projections Have Mark Kelly Defeating Martha McSally
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Lisa Benson
View Cartoon
Most Popular