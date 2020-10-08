'Highly Suspicious': Trump Campaign Double Slams Debate Commission

The Trump campaign has issued their second official statement of the day slamming the Presidential Debate Commission's unilateral decision to change next week's town hall style, in-person debate to a digital format.

“The American people should not be deprived of the chance to see the two candidates for president debate face to face two more times just because the Commission on Presidential Debates wants to protect Joe Biden. It remains extremely suspect that the CPD announced the brand new virtual format at 7:30am ET today immediately after Vice President Mike Pence had just wiped the floor with Senator Kamala Harris. Clearly the commission wanted to shift attention away from Pence’s complete victory," Trump Campaign Manager Bill Stepien released in a statement Thursday afternoon. "As President Trump said, a virtual debate is a non-starter and would clearly be a gift to Biden because he would be relying on his teleprompter from his basement bunker. Voters should have the opportunity to directly question Biden’s 47-year failed record of leadership. We agree that this should happen on October 22, and accordingly, the third debate should then be shifted back one week to October 29. The CPD and the media cannot hide Joe Biden forever. Americans deserve to hear directly from both presidential candidates on these dates, October 22 and 29.”

When the news broke early Thursday morning about the rule change, which was made without consulting either the Trump or Biden campaigns, Stepien blasted the commission and their decision.

"President Trump won the first debate despite a terrible and biased moderator in Chris Wallace, and everybody knows it. For the swamp creatures at the Presidential Debate Commission to now rush to Joe Biden’s defense by unilaterally canceling an in-person debate is pathetic. That’s not what debates are about or how they’re done. Here are the facts: President Trump will have posted multiple negative tests prior to the debate, so there is no need for this unilateral declaration. The safety of all involved can easily be achieved without canceling a chance for voters to see both candidates go head to head. We’ll pass on this sad excuse to bail out Joe Biden and do a rally instead,” Stepien said.

During an interview with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo Thursday morning, President Trump said he has no plans to "waste his time" with a digital debate.