China

White House Doctor Details President Trump’s Treatment Plan

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Oct 02, 2020 4:35 PM
  Share   Tweet
White House Doctor Details President Trump’s Treatment Plan

Source: (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

White House physician and U.S. Navy Commander Sean Conley released an update about President Trump’s current health status and treatment plan Friday afternoon as he battles Wuhan coronavirus. 

"Following PCR-confirmation of the President's diagnosis, as a precautionary measure he received a single 8 gram dose of Regeneron's polyclonal antibody cocktail. He completed the infusion without incident. In addition to the polyclonal antibodies, the President has been taking zinc, Vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and a daily aspirin," Dr. Conley wrote in a letter released Friday afternoon. "As of this afternoon the President remains fatigued but in good spirits. He's being evaluated by a team of experts, and together we'll be making recommendations to the President and First Lady in regards to next steps."

"First Lady Melania Trump remains well with only a mild cough and headache, and the reminder of the First Family are well and tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 today," he continued. 

During an interview with Fox News earlier in the day, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said President Trump plans to speak to the American people sometime in the near future. 

"It's safe to say you'll be seeing and hearing from the President as he moves forward with his working schedule," McEnany said. "He wants to talk to the American people."

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Liberal Reactions to Trump and Melania’s COVID Diagnosis Shows There Is Only One Rule to Live by Now
Matt Vespa
Devin Nunes Tears into Adam Schiff and His 'Sick Fantasies' at Intel Committee Hearing
Cortney O'Brien
Senator Kelly Loeffler Demands Accountability for China After President Trump Tests Positive for COVID-19
Reagan McCarthy

China State-run Media Mocks President Trump After Positive COVID Test
Cortney O'Brien

LATEST: In New Statement, Trump Campaign Explains the Way Forward
Katie Pavlich
Here We Go: Democrats Demand SCOTUS Hearings Be Delayed Due to Positive Virus Tests
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Chip Bok
View Cartoon
Most Popular