White House Doctor Details President Trump’s Treatment Plan

White House physician and U.S. Navy Commander Sean Conley released an update about President Trump’s current health status and treatment plan Friday afternoon as he battles Wuhan coronavirus.

"Following PCR-confirmation of the President's diagnosis, as a precautionary measure he received a single 8 gram dose of Regeneron's polyclonal antibody cocktail. He completed the infusion without incident. In addition to the polyclonal antibodies, the President has been taking zinc, Vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and a daily aspirin," Dr. Conley wrote in a letter released Friday afternoon. "As of this afternoon the President remains fatigued but in good spirits. He's being evaluated by a team of experts, and together we'll be making recommendations to the President and First Lady in regards to next steps."

"First Lady Melania Trump remains well with only a mild cough and headache, and the reminder of the First Family are well and tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 today," he continued.

During an interview with Fox News earlier in the day, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said President Trump plans to speak to the American people sometime in the near future.

"It's safe to say you'll be seeing and hearing from the President as he moves forward with his working schedule," McEnany said. "He wants to talk to the American people."

#Exclusive First one on one interview with White House after POTUS contracts COVID19. @HarrisFaulkner asks the Big Question: WILL PRESIDENT TRUMP ADDRESS THE NATION ON HIS CONDITION? @PressSec #TrumpCovid pic.twitter.com/DVwuutVubq — Outnumbered Overtime (@OutnumberedOT) October 2, 2020