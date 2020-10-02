Joe Biden Releases a Statement About President Trump’s Diagnosis

Former Vice President Joe Biden sent well wishes to President Trump and First Lady Melania Friday morning after learning they have tested positive for Wuhan coronavirus.

Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

Late last night White House physician and Navy Commander Sean Conley released a letter confirming the diagnosis. Dr. Conley says President Trump is doing well and will be closely monitored.

"This evening I received confirmation that both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence. The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country's greatest medical professionals and institutions. Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments," Conley stated in a letter about the results.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is reassuring the country President Trump will continue his work in quarantine.