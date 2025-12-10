VIP
We Conservatives Need to – and Can - Conquer the Culture
Tipsheet

An Audience Member Caused Trump to Chuckle at His Poconos Rally. Here's What Happened

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 10, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles said President Trump will re-adopt his vintage campaign persona to help the GOP save their congressional majorities. The 2024 version of the president will be out in full force as we enter the 2026 midterm season. Yesterday, he did just that in the Poconos, where Pennsylvania residents braved the blistering cold waiting for the rally to begin.

Trump touted his economic record and vowed to end immigration from third-world countries. Someone shouted that these nations were “s**tholes,” which caused the president to laugh. He then said, he didn’t say that word in his all too familiar mocking of the press. He added that we don’t want those who do not share our values, and I couldn’t agree more. That’s not immigration or emigration—that’s an invasion, and he’s duty-bound to stop it.

Why Is This So Hard to Understand? Alan Joseph Bauer
We should expect more of these throughout the year. Trump will do his part, but the GOP right now is a mess over the health care subsidies.

