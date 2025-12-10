An Audience Member Caused Trump to Chuckle at His Poconos Rally. Here's What Happened

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles said President Trump will re-adopt his vintage campaign persona to help the GOP save their congressional majorities. The 2024 version of the president will be out in full force as we enter the 2026 midterm season. Yesterday, he did just that in the Poconos, where Pennsylvania residents braved the blistering cold waiting for the rally to begin.

Trump touted his economic record and vowed to end immigration from third-world countries. Someone shouted that these nations were “s**tholes,” which caused the president to laugh. He then said, he didn’t say that word in his all too familiar mocking of the press. He added that we don’t want those who do not share our values, and I couldn’t agree more. That’s not immigration or emigration—that’s an invasion, and he’s duty-bound to stop it.

🚨 BREAKING: Treasury Sec. Scott Bessent just got a MASSIVE ovation at President Trump's rally in Pennsylvania



BESSENT: "I hear Scranton is Sleepy Joe Biden's home town!"



*Boo!*



"But as far as I can tell - THIS IS TRUMP COUNTRY!" 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/DWlEhOxY9S — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 9, 2025

.@POTUS: "I've also announced a permanent pause on third-world migration — including from hellholes like Afghanistan, Haiti, Somalia, and many other countries. I didn't say 'shithole' — you did!" 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/OpOX6kRPQc — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 10, 2025

.@POTUS RIPS @IlhanMN: "We ought to get her the hell out! She married her brother... Throw her the hell out!" pic.twitter.com/pJRrkIEMbi — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 10, 2025

.@POTUS: "Together, we're repairing 4 years of disaster by the Radical Left Democrats in Congress, and by [Joe Biden]... After just 10 months, our border is secure, our spirit is restored, inflation is stopped, wages are up, prices are down... and America is back!" pic.twitter.com/rqFpkxSWpS — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 10, 2025

.@POTUS: "If you don't share our values, contribute to our economy, and assimilate into our society, then we don’t want you in our country — we don't want you." pic.twitter.com/NqBWr1ceZ3 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 10, 2025

.@POTUS: "Another key part of our tax cuts is known as Trump Accounts. Under this new program, the federal government will be creating an investment savings account for every single newborn American child with $1,000 to be invested and grow over the course of their life...It's… pic.twitter.com/LhJ34knhIh — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 10, 2025

We should expect more of these throughout the year. Trump will do his part, but the GOP right now is a mess over the health care subsidies.

