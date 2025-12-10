Scott Jennings Wasn't Going to Let This Lib Get Away With Such Laughable Line on Inflation

CNN’s Scott Jennings wasn’t going to let this slide. He remains the one CNN contributor who is guaranteed to ruin a liberal’s day on the network. Whatever DNC talking points are manufactured will be easily and laughably destroyed on live television. He easily slapped down the Democrats’ guffawing over Operation Southern Spear. He later did the same regarding this weak sauce talking point on inflation, where liberals on the panel tried to frame it like a cyclical thing, as if it were an event in nature:

Emma Vigeland: “I would note that the inflation that occurred under Biden was in part naturally occurring due to supply chain bottlenecks, and because the COVID, once-in-a- lifetime pandemic, occurred.”



Scott Jennings: “Naturally? Like they were on trees?”



Emma Vigeland: “I would note that the inflation that occurred under Biden was in part naturally occurring due to supply chain bottlenecks, and because the COVID, once-in-a- lifetime pandemic, occurred.” Scott Jennings: “Naturally? Like they were on trees?” Emma Vigeland: “Yes, okay. Well, no, because it's supply chain bottlenecks. That's what I'm talking about. There was a labor shortage — ” Scott Jennings: “Policy choices were made. Policy choices were made.”

Damn. With one question, an entire narrative is nuked from orbit.

Wait... did it grow on trees? 🤣🌳 pic.twitter.com/yuZBNLs1jr — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) December 9, 2025

