We Conservatives Need to – and Can - Conquer the Culture
An Audience Member Caused Trump to Chuckle at His Poconos Rally. Here's What...
Joy Reid Said What Now About Merrick Garland...and It Wasn't Insane
Wikipevil?
Brian Stelter Promotes Free Speech Group Silencing the Right, and Jake Tapper Rehabs...
Vanguard Isn't a Christian University
Why Is This So Hard to Understand?
The Washington Post's Sunday Slobber Over Rosie O'Donnell
Last Thing on Democrats' Agenda -- Telling the Truth to Americans
Trump's National Security Strategy Is on Target
The Terrorists, the Magazine, and the Manufactured Lies of Tehran
Vertical Integration in Healthcare Means Cohesive Care
The Hypocrisy of a Federal Judge
Dems Try to Thwart Republican Redistricting
Scott Jennings Wasn't Going to Let This Lib Get Away With Such Laughable Line on Inflation

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 10, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

CNN’s Scott Jennings wasn’t going to let this slide. He remains the one CNN contributor who is guaranteed to ruin a liberal’s day on the network. Whatever DNC talking points are manufactured will be easily and laughably destroyed on live television. He easily slapped down the Democrats’ guffawing over Operation Southern Spear. He later did the same regarding this weak sauce talking point on inflation, where liberals on the panel tried to frame it like a cyclical thing, as if it were an event in nature: 

Emma Vigeland: “I would note that the inflation that occurred under Biden was in part naturally occurring due to supply chain bottlenecks, and because the COVID, once-in-a- lifetime pandemic, occurred.” 

Scott Jennings: “Naturally? Like they were on trees?” 

Emma Vigeland: “Yes, okay. Well, no, because it's supply chain bottlenecks. That's what I'm talking about. There was a labor shortage — ” 

Scott Jennings: “Policy choices were made. Policy choices were made.” 

Why Is This So Hard to Understand? Alan Joseph Bauer
CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC INFLATION JOE BIDEN LIBERAL MEDIA

Damn. With one question, an entire narrative is nuked from orbit. 

