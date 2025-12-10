VIP
We Conservatives Need to – and Can - Conquer the Culture
Trump Will Return to Vintage Campaign Mode Next Year to Tout His Economic...
An Audience Member Caused Trump to Chuckle at His Poconos Rally. Here's What...
Scott Jennings Wasn't Going to Let This Lib Get Away With Such Laughable...
Joy Reid Said What Now About Merrick Garland...and It Wasn't Insane
Vice President Vance Has Found a Narrow Exception to the First Amendment That...
Turns Out Hamas Hid Tons of Infant Formula, Nutritional Shakes to Smear Israel
Did Mamdani's Team Deliberately Misspell the Names of Controversial Transition Team Picks?
AAG Harmeet Dhillon Announces DOJ Suit Against Loudoun County Public Schools
One Student Killed, Another Critically Injured in Shooting at Kentucky State University
Vanguard Isn’t a Christian University
We Have One Person to Blame for Losing Miami
Democrat Wins Miami Mayoral Race for the First Time in Three Decades
The Terrorists, the Magazine, and the Manufactured Lies of Tehran
Tipsheet

Guess Who Charlotte-Mecklenburg Sheriff Garry McFadden Says the Real Victims of Violent Crime Are

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 10, 2025 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Nell Redmond

It never fails. The Democratic Party always finds who the "real" victims of crime are, and it's never the people who are hurt or killed by the criminals. Most of the time, the "victims" are the criminals themselves — Democrats will say the violent career felons couldn't help it because they're poor, or mentally ill, or the victims of "systemic racism."

Advertisement

But this is a new one. After the murder of Iryna Zarutska, the Democratic sheriff of Charlotte-Mecklenburg, Garry McFadden, has decided that the actual victim of that crime isn't Iryna or even the criminal who stabbed her, Decarlos Brown, Jr.

It's the magistrates who let him go free more than a dozen times.

"Behind the scenes things that you did not see, was that our magistrates were attacked, violently, verbally. When I say violently, on social media. And they lived in fear for many days," McFadden said.

"We had to talk to the magistrates on how to live safely, how to travel safely," McFadden said, adding the shooting of Charlie Kirk made those magistrates "concerned." Of course, the assassination of Charlie Kirk by a Leftist is not the same as the murder of Iryna Zarutska. Decarlos Brown, Jr. was a career criminal with 14 prior arrests when he stabbed Iryna in the neck on a Charlotte light rail train.

Recommended

An Audience Member Caused Trump to Chuckle at His Poconos Rally. Here's What Happened Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY GUN VIOLENCE JUDGES MENTAL HEALTH

If he had been put and kept behind bars for any one of those previous crimes, Iryna would be alive, and no one would be angry with these magistrates.

"That goes for anyone committing political violence. They are also criminals and need to go to jail," Derham wrote.

This is correct.

That's exactly what they're doing. Remember, in the wake of Iryna's stabbing, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles thanked the media that didn't share the video of the murder.

Advertisement

It's also worth noting that McFadden's concerns about magistrates not being able to release people are not about public safety, but about the number of criminals kept behind bars.

"So they are going to be more cautious and reluctant to allow people to be released, and we know that the law has provided other guidelines for certain people not to be released. So it will increase our capacity here at the detention center," McFadden said. 

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

An Audience Member Caused Trump to Chuckle at His Poconos Rally. Here's What Happened Matt Vespa
Vice President Vance Has Found a Narrow Exception to the First Amendment That We Can All Get Behind Amy Curtis
We Have One Person to Blame for Losing Miami Matt Sharpsteen
Turns Out Hamas Hid Tons of Infant Formula, Nutritional Shakes to Smear Israel Amy Curtis
Scott Jennings Wasn't Going to Let This Lib Get Away With Such Laughable Line on Inflation Matt Vespa
Wikipevil? John Stossel

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

An Audience Member Caused Trump to Chuckle at His Poconos Rally. Here's What Happened Matt Vespa
Advertisement