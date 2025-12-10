Turns Out Hamas Hid Tons of Infant Formula, Nutritional Shakes to Smear Israel

For more than two years, the pro-Palestinian crowd — including many Democrats — accused Israel of starving people in Gaza and "genocide." It turns out that was a lie, and here's proof that Hamas hid tons of baby formula to hurt children and damage Israel.

During the worst of the days of the hunger crisis in Gaza in the past six months, Hamas deliberately hid literal tons of infant formula and nutritional shakes for children by storing them in clandestine warehouses belonging to the Gaza Ministry of Health.



The goal, as I said… pic.twitter.com/pANo9uHfAb — Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib (@afalkhatib) December 9, 2025

"The goal, as I said then, was to worsen the hunger crisis and initiate a disaster as part of the terror group’s famine narrative in a desperate effort to stop Israel’s onslaught against Gaza and force the return of the UN’s aid distribution mechanism, and away from the controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF). Now, activists in the Strip are documenting the waste and deliberate disposal of tons of infant formula, nutritional children’s shake, and children’s powdered milk, which Hamas had hoarded away, given the saturation of the coastal enclave with humanitarian aid after the ceasefire two months ago," Alkhatib wrote.

Hamas hid tons of baby formula to damage Israel with starvation claims, Palestinian activist says https://t.co/Us6GhKHxri pic.twitter.com/2cWQypnNUE — New York Post (@nypost) December 9, 2025

Here's more:

The suffering is the point, and part of the Palestinian culture.

This is consistent with everything Palestinians will tell you, themselves, about their intentional hatred of human life, and especially of children's lives. pic.twitter.com/vMPlqsT5BY — Sour Patch Lyds ن (@sourpatchlyds) December 9, 2025

This isn't the first time, and the only place, that has withheld aid to make a political point.

Just like in Puerto Rico during a hurricane about 6 years back. It seems like the elite want us to suffer and also feel guilty that we are not helping while they are causing the suffering. — Rabiddogg (@Rabiddogg) December 9, 2025

How many Western media outlets fell for this? Far too many, and Scott Jennings has

ATTN: everyone in Western Media who fell for the propaganda. HAMAS hiding baby formula. Crazy. https://t.co/0F3EPmefjh — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) December 9, 2025

Will the Western media cover this story and report how Hamas deliberately hurt infants and children to damage Israel? We won't hold our breath on that.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

