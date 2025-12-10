VIP
Tipsheet

Turns Out Hamas Hid Tons of Infant Formula, Nutritional Shakes to Smear Israel

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 10, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi

For more than two years, the pro-Palestinian crowd — including many Democrats — accused Israel of starving people in Gaza and "genocide." It turns out that was a lie, and here's proof that Hamas hid tons of baby formula to hurt children and damage Israel.

"The goal, as I said then, was to worsen the hunger crisis and initiate a disaster as part of the terror group’s famine narrative in a desperate effort to stop Israel’s onslaught against Gaza and force the return of the UN’s aid distribution mechanism, and away from the controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF). Now, activists in the Strip are documenting the waste and deliberate disposal of tons of infant formula, nutritional children’s shake, and children’s powdered milk, which Hamas had hoarded away, given the saturation of the coastal enclave with humanitarian aid after the ceasefire two months ago," Alkhatib wrote.

Related:

GAZA HAMAS ISRAEL PALESTINIANS PRO-PALESTINIAN

Here's more:

Hamas hid tons of baby formula and nutritional shakes meant for kids inside a warehouse to allow Gazans to starve and further its claims of widespread famine to undermine Israel, a US-based Palestinian activist claimed.

Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib, an anti-Hamas activist, accused the terror group of hoarding food meant for infants and young children to purposefully increase starvation in Gaza and damage the public perception of Israel.

Footage shared by Alkhatib on social media shows the inside of the alleged Gaza warehouse with hundreds of packages of baby formula and nutritional shakes.

“During the worst of the days of the hunger crisis in Gaza in the past six months, Hamas deliberately hid literal tons of infant formula and nutritional shakes for children by storing them in clandestine warehouses belonging to the Gaza Ministry of Health,” Alkhatib wrote on X.

The suffering is the point, and part of the Palestinian culture.

Advertisement

This isn't the first time, and the only place, that has withheld aid to make a political point.

How many Western media outlets fell for this? Far too many, and Scott Jennings has 

Will the Western media cover this story and report how Hamas deliberately hurt infants and children to damage Israel? We won't hold our breath on that.

