Vice President Vance Has Found a Narrow Exception to the First Amendment That We Can All Get Behind

If you have kids of a certain age, you've probably heard of the "six seven" meme that's been making the rounds on social media and in schools. This writer has a 12-year-old son, and when he overheard someone say "six, seven years" on a podcast, that phrase activated him like he was a sleeper agent a la The Winter Soldier.

Turns out no one is immune from that craze, not even the Vice President of the United States, who has now found a narrow exception to the First Amendment.

Yesterday at church the Bible readings started on page 66-67 of the missal, and my 5-year-old went absolutely nuts repeating "six seven" like 10 times. And now I think we need to make this narrow exception to the first amendment and ban these numbers forever. — JD Vance (@JDVance) December 10, 2025

We can get on board with this, sir.

Where did this even come from? I don't understand it. When we were kids all of our viral trends at least had an origin story. — JD Vance (@JDVance) December 10, 2025

Even though the Vice President is younger than this writer, it does her good to know we're both getting too old for this stuff.

But if you were wondering, according to Google, the "six-seven trend" started on social media, and is a "viral internet slang/challenge where people say 'six-seven' while making a distinctive hand motion by alternating palms up and down" when those numbers are heard in public. It comes from an old phrase, "at sixes and sevens," which once referred to being confused or "at loose ends."

Apparently burger chain In-N-Out was so annoyed with the trend they removed "67" from their ordering system.

We need an EO to shut this "joke" down forever. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) December 10, 2025

Amen.

Seriously, wtaf is this — Sour Patch Lyds ن (@sourpatchlyds) December 10, 2025

We have no idea.

This is one issue that should unite Republicans and Democrats. — Leftism (@LeftismForU) December 10, 2025

Finally, bipartisanship!

While perhaps not fitting for @VP to wear about town, there are counteroffensive techniques that do not require free speech infringements. Perhaps just wear these around the Naval Observatory with the kids? https://t.co/qvzfGWhq55 pic.twitter.com/kWuHmdT3Fg — Matt Mehan (@MTMehan) December 10, 2025

Nothing makes a trend die faster than adults leaning into it.

I believe it’s time for the nuclear option.



All parents, you must now preemptively perform the 6 7 reaction before your kids do.



Nothing kills a trend harder than when parents start doing it. And do it at pick up and drop off too. https://t.co/y9YNgKvuZt — Matt Edwards (@TrueMattEdwards) December 10, 2025

It's our patriotic duty.

