Vice President Vance Has Found a Narrow Exception to the First Amendment That We Can All Get Behind

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 10, 2025 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

If you have kids of a certain age, you've probably heard of the "six seven" meme that's been making the rounds on social media and in schools. This writer has a 12-year-old son, and when he overheard someone say "six, seven years" on a podcast, that phrase activated him like he was a sleeper agent a la The Winter Soldier.

Turns out no one is immune from that craze, not even the Vice President of the United States, who has now found a narrow exception to the First Amendment.

We can get on board with this, sir.

Even though the Vice President is younger than this writer, it does her good to know we're both getting too old for this stuff.

But if you were wondering, according to Google, the "six-seven trend" started on social media, and is a "viral internet slang/challenge where people say 'six-seven' while making a distinctive hand motion by alternating palms up and down" when those numbers are heard in public. It comes from an old phrase, "at sixes and sevens," which once referred to being confused or "at loose ends."

Apparently burger chain In-N-Out was so annoyed with the trend they removed "67" from their ordering system.

