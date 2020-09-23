Trump Reassures America: We're Not Locking Down Again

Speaking to reporters at the White House Wednesday evening, President Trump reassured Americans he has no plans for new lockdowns as cases of Wuhan coronavirus surge in Europe.

"In the past four months we've created 10.6 million jobs. We've cut the unemployment rate nearly in half," Trump said. "Retail sales are up 121 percent, that's far above what we thought, manufacturing is up 61 precent, that's also above our schedule and our schedule is a heavy schedule. Automobile production is up six fold. Home builder sentiment is at the highest level in history, that's an amazing statement. That means people are thinking good thoughts. Home sales are at the highest levels in nearly 50 years. Small business optimism is higher than any time under the last administration."

"We've created the fasted economic recovery in American history. You are witnessing it, you are a part of it. Our approach is pro-science. Biden's approach is anti-science if you look. I don't think they know what their approach is although a lot of its copied from what we've done," he continued. "Biden opposed the China travel ban and the Europe travel ban and the strategy they have is never ending lockdowns. We aren't locking down. We're actually growing at a rate we've never experienced before but they're talking about if you have a question just lock it down but we're not doing that. You can't do that. Our plan will crush the virus, Biden's plan will crush America."

During his remarks, Trump also gave an update on Operation Warp Speed, the federal government effort to find a vaccine for the disease safely and as quickly as possible.

"Today Johnson & Johnson announced that their vaccine candidate has reached the final stage of clinical trials. This is record time. This is the fourth vaccine candidate to reach the final stage of trials," Trump said. "Due to our support under Operation Warp Speed and to some of the incredible scientists involved, they reached stage three trials by September, far ahead of schedule."

"We also continue to accelerate life saving therapies," he continued.