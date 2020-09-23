Trump Campaign: Joe Biden Lied About His Knowledge of Hunter's Shady Foreign Deals

The Trump campaign is responding to a report released by the Senate Homeland Security and Finance Committee Wednesday morning. The 87-page investigation details the foreign business dealings of Hunter Biden, former Vice President Joe Biden's son.

“The Senate investigation’s explosive new revelations about the Biden family profiting from Russia, China and other foreign sources while Joe Biden was vice president amount to stunning levels of corruption and breathtaking breaches of America’s national security. While Biden was vice president, his son Hunter received a $3.5 million wire transfer from the billionaire wife of the former mayor of Moscow, individuals who are undoubtedly connected to Vladimir Putin," Trump 2020 Communications Director Tim Murtaugh released in a statement. "Chinese nationals also lavished Hunter and other members of the Biden family with money, giving Hunter and Biden’s brother James credit cards for a $100,000 international shopping spree. But the mysterious $142,300 wire transfer from a Kazakhstan businessman through a Latvian bank and a company in Singapore has to take the cake. These bombshells are in addition to new information regarding Hunter’s sweetheart gig on the board of a corrupt Ukrainian gas company that bribed a Ukrainian prosecutor. "

“Page 17 of this report reveals that Joe Biden flat out lied when he said he had never spoken with Hunter about his foreign business dealings. After a State Department official raised concerns with Vice President Biden about it in the West Wing of the White House, Biden spoke with Hunter about it and Hunter contacted the official," Murtaugh continued. “For what possible reason could all of these foreign countries and entities be shoveling money at people named Biden, if not to influence official U.S. policy? American journalists have a responsibility to relentlessly question Joe Biden about all of this, in detail, and to call out his attempts to cover up this potentially criminal activity. Regardless of whether Biden is forced to face the music, this is further evidence that if Joe Biden wins, China and many other foreign interests with a financial stake in the Biden family win too.”

Joe Biden has refused to comment on his son's business dealings and has denied knowing anything about them in the past. He has made these claims despite being in charge of the foreign policy portfolios of China, Ukraine and other countries during his time as Vice President. Hunter Biden traveled with his father onboard Air Force 2 in 2013. He left the country with billions in new business deals.