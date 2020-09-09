Media Attempts to Sabotage President Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize Nomination

As Leah reported this morning, President Trump has officially been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize after brokering a major peace and normalization agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. President Trump will hold an event with leaders from both countries at the White House on September 15.

"I'm not a big Trump supporter. The committee should look at the facts and judge him on the facts – not on the way he behaves sometimes. The people who have received the Peace Prize in recent years have done much less than Donald Trump. For example, Barack Obama did nothing," Norwegian Parliament member Christian Tybring-Gjedde, who submitted the nomination, told Fox News radio.

But despite this accomplishment, "straight news" outlets are attempting to minimize President Trump's success and nomination by publishing biased headlines.

The Associated Press:

A far-fight Norwegian lawmaker has nominated President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. Norwegian Parliament member Christian Tybring-Gjedde said Trump should be considered because of his work between the United Arab Emirates and Israel. https://t.co/hLAcffBdn9 — The Associated Press (@AP) September 9, 2020

CBS News:

Far-right Norwegian politician nominates Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize https://t.co/mtwqed56sn — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 9, 2020

Bloomberg:

Donald Trump is nominated for next year’s Nobel Peace Prize by a right-wing lawmaker in Norway’s anti-immigration party https://t.co/HBqsZZJy6A — Bloomberg (@business) September 9, 2020

You get the idea.

Meanwhile, the same outlets praised President Obama's Nobel Peace Prize nomination, which was submitted just nine months into his White House tenure.