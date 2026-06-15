Here's What to Expect in Tuesday's Elections – And What Trump Has Said

There are several primary and runoff races across the nation on Tuesday, and some of them could have sweeping implications for the country's political landscape. President Donald Trump has weighed in on many upcoming contests, including the mayoral race in Washington, D.C. Along with the standard races, the special primary election to replace former Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) is slated for Tuesday night.

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Here’s what to watch:

Washington, D.C.

In the heavily blue city, the Democratic mayoral primary has multiple candidates, including DSA-backed Janeese Lewis George, former city councilman Kenyan McDuffie, and businessman Gary Goodweather.

The race to be Mayor Muriel Bowser’s successor comes as President Donald Trump has already ordered a federal takeover of the city’s police force, and he said last week that a Lewis George victory could lead to the city losing Home Rule.

“Well, I wouldn’t like it. And maybe we take back Washington and run it on a federal basis. We won’t put up with it. We’re not gonna lose our businesses. By the way, Washington is now a safe, beautiful place,” Trump told reporters, which led to condemnation from the Democrats in the field.

“We are not going to get ICE off our streets or protect Home Rule by fearing this President,” Lewis George, a sitting councilwoman, responded.

“Threatening DC because you do not like how our residents vote is an attack on democracy itself. The people of DC elect the Mayor of DC. And they want someone who will stand up to Trump,” the Democrat continued, Townhall previously reported.

We are not going to get ICE off our streets or protect Home Rule by fearing this President.



Threatening DC because you do not like how our residents vote is an attack on democracy itself.



The people of DC elect the Mayor of DC. And they want someone who will stand up to Trump. https://t.co/2sRQNsPRZT — Janeese Lewis George (@Janeese4DC) June 11, 2026

Georgia

In the United States Senate race, Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA) and former football coach Derek Dooley are both hoping to take on Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) in the general election. The November race is rated “Lean Democrat” and is considered one of the most competitive in the country.

Collins is backed by President Donald Trump, whereas Dooley has the backing of Gov. Brian Kemp.

Trump said Sunday on Truth Social that “Mike Collins is a true Friend, Fighter, and WARRIOR, who has been with us from the very beginning, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement to be your next United States Senator.”

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Meanwhile, Dooley focused on his “strong support of Governor Brian Kemp” in a statement after Trump’s endorsement.

“I have great respect for President Trump and look forward to working with him in the Senate,” Dooley added in an X post.

In the battle for governor, Trump-backed Lt. Gov. Burt Jones is facing off against Rick Jackson, who is supported by Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX).

I have great respect for President Trump and look forward to working with him in the Senate.



As I’ve campaigned across this state, it’s clear Georgians want a political outsider who can actually beat Jon Ossoff, and someone who is committed to ending the careerism, corruption,… — Derek Dooley (@DerekDooleyGA) June 14, 2026

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Whoever wins the runoff will take on former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who did not have a runoff after winning over 56% of the vote in the Democratic primary.

Alabama

Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL) and Navy SEAL Jared Hudson are up against one another in bids to succeed Sen. Tommy Tuberville, who’s running for governor.

Trump announced that he is backing Moore.

“Congressman Barry Moore, an America First Patriot who has been with me from the very beginning (He was the first Elected Official in the Country to Endorse me!), is running for the United States Senate in Alabama, a place I love and WON BIG in 2016, 2020, and 2024, getting the Highest Vote in that Great State’s History.

The primary is rated “Solid Republican” by the Cook Political Report.

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Oklahoma

As Gov. Kevin Stitt (R-OK) is termed out, Attorney General Gentner Drummond, former Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall, former Oklahoma Secretary of Public Safety Chip Keating, and former state Sen. Mike Mazzei are running in the Republican primary in the deep red state.

Mazzei is backed by Trump, and most polls have indicated either him or Drummond leading. If nobody gets a majority on Tuesday night, there will be an August runoff election.

California

In California’s 14th Congressional District, the deep blue district’s top-two will be the one to watch, with state Sen. Aisha Webb and former Dublin Mayor Melissa Hernandez being considered the top Democrats in the race. Meanwhile, Wendy Huang is the Republican in the field.

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The seat was left vacant after Swalwell resigned in April amid numerous sexual misconduct allegations, which also led to the end of his gubernatorial bid. The special election between the top two candidates is not until August 18. There are currently four vacancies in the narrow Republican-majority House of Representatives.

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