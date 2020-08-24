Ahead of RNC Kickoff, President Trump Releases His Second Term Agenda

Ahead of the 2020 RNC convention, which will take place digitally and in Charlotte, North Carolina, President Trump has released his agenda for a second term in the White House.

Take a look below, courtesy of the Trump campaign:

President Trump: Fighting for You!

JOBS

·Create 10 Million New Jobs in 10 Months

·Create 1 Million New Small Businesses

·Cut Taxes to Boost Take-Home Pay and Keep Jobs in America

·Enact Fair Trade Deals that Protect American Jobs

·"Made in America" Tax Credits

·Expand Opportunity Zones

·Continue Deregulatory Agenda for Energy Independence

ERADICATE COVID-19

·Develop a Vaccine by The End Of 2020

·Return to Normal in 2021

·Make All Critical Medicines and Supplies for Healthcare Workers in The United States

·Refill Stockpiles and Prepare for Future Pandemics

END OUR RELIANCE ON CHINA

·Bring Back 1 Million Manufacturing Jobs from China

·Tax Credits for Companies that Bring Back Jobs from China

·Allow 100% Expensing Deductions for Essential Industries like Pharmaceuticals and Robotics who Bring Back their Manufacturing to the United States

·No Federal Contracts for Companies who Outsource to China

·Hold China Fully Accountable for Allowing the Virus to Spread around the World

HEALTHCARE

·Cut Prescription Drug Prices

·Put Patients and Doctors Back in Charge of our Healthcare System

·Lower Healthcare Insurance Premiums

·End Surprise Billing

·Cover All Pre-Existing Conditions

·Protect Social Security and Medicare

·Protect Our Veterans and Provide World-Class Healthcare and Services

EDUCATION

·Provide School Choice to Every Child in America

·Teach American Exceptionalism

DRAIN THE SWAMP

·Pass Congressional Term Limits

·End Bureaucratic Government Bullying of U.S. Citizens and Small Businesses

·Expose Washington’s Money Trail and Delegate Powers Back to People and States

·Drain the Globalist Swamp by Taking on International Organizations That Hurt American Citizens

DEFEND OUR POLICE

·Fully Fund and Hire More Police and Law Enforcement Officers

·Increase Criminal Penalties for Assaults on Law Enforcement Officers

·Prosecute Drive-By Shootings as Acts of Domestic Terrorism

·Bring Violent Extremist Groups Like ANTIFA to Justice

·End Cashless Bail and Keep Dangerous Criminals Locked Up until Trial

END ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION AND PROTECT AMERICAN WORKERS

·Block Illegal Immigrants from Becoming Eligible for Taxpayer-Funded Welfare, Healthcare, and Free College Tuition

·Mandatory Deportation for Non-Citizen Gang Members

·Dismantle Human Trafficking Networks

·End Sanctuary Cities to Restore our Neighborhoods and Protect our Families

·Prohibit American Companies from Replacing United States Citizens with Lower-Cost Foreign Workers

·Require New Immigrants to Be Able to Support Themselves Financially

INNOVATE FOR THE FUTURE

·Launch Space Force, Establish Permanent Manned Presence on The Moon and Send the First Manned Mission to Mars

· Build the World’s Greatest Infrastructure System

·Win the Race to 5G and Establish a National High-Speed Wireless Internet Network

·Continue to Lead the World in Access to the Cleanest Drinking Water and Cleanest Air

Partner with Other Nations to Clean Up our Planet’s Oceans

AMERICA FIRST FOREIGN POLICY

·Stop Endless Wars and Bring Our Troops Home

·Get Allies to Pay their Fair Share

·Maintain and Expand America’s Unrivaled Military Strength

·Wipe Out Global Terrorists Who Threaten to Harm Americans

·Build a Great Cybersecurity Defense System and Missile Defense System