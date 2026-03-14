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Air Travelers Face Hours-Long TSA Lines Because Democrats Won't Fund DHS

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | March 14, 2026 7:00 PM
Air Travelers Face Hours-Long TSA Lines Because Democrats Won't Fund DHS
AP Photo/Teresa Crawford

Travelers nationwide are facing hour-long lines at airports because Democrat lawmakers refuse to fund the Department of Homeland Security. 

DHS funding expired a month ago on Feb. 13. This week, Senate Democrats blocked a bill to fund DHS for the fourth time since the shutdown. 

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DEMOCRAT PARTY DHS GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN NATIONAL SECURITY TSA

The Department of Homeland Security spans multiple vital agencies that protect Americans in many ways. That includes the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Citizenship and and Immigration Services, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, the CyberSecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. Secret Service, and more. 

After terror attacks in New York City, Michigan, Virginia, and Texas, Democrat lawmakers should vote to fund these vital agencies. 

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