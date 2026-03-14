Air Travelers Face Hours-Long TSA Lines Because Democrats Won't Fund DHS

Travelers nationwide are facing hour-long lines at airports because Democrat lawmakers refuse to fund the Department of Homeland Security.

DHS funding expired a month ago on Feb. 13. This week, Senate Democrats blocked a bill to fund DHS for the fourth time since the shutdown.

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Thanks to the Democrats' reckless shutdown, security lines at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport are stretching OUT THE DOOR.



The Democrats' political games are making spring break travel a NIGHTMARE as they continue to withhold funding from DHS and refuse to pay our @TSA… https://t.co/R5ODJJnTFF — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) March 13, 2026





3+ hour TSA lines for travelers.



300+ TSA officers who have quit.



A $0 paycheck for those continuing to serve.



Enough is enough.



No more playing politics with the lives of Americans. The Democrat shutdown of DHS must end now. pic.twitter.com/VsHc71TOA9 — TSA (@TSA) March 14, 2026





It’s time for Democrats to end their DHS shutdown and pay our @TSA agents. pic.twitter.com/LPbXSGNWHi — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) March 14, 2026

‼️ THANKS TO CHUCK SCHUMER….



PROUD TSA checkpoint worker and father of THREE had no choice but to QUIT because Democrats put POLITICS over PAYCHECKS ❌💵 He says “I love the agency… But it just, MY FAMILY has to come first.”@SenSchumer: YOU and the Democrats own this!… — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) March 13, 2026





SECURITY LINES OUT THE DOOR.



Americans are now missing their flights because of the Democrats shutdown of DHS. Their political stunt is forcing patriotic TSA officers to work without pay — leading to financial hardship, absences, and crippling staffing shortages.



Enough is… pic.twitter.com/tGQCmGkRT0 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) March 8, 2026

If you're flying out of the @AustinAirport soon, give yourself plenty of time and be prepared to wait in lines for security, bag check & other services.



Airports across the country have faced TSA security wait times that exceed 3 hours. While AUS has not seen extended periods… https://t.co/2hxy2FdYNW — Mayor Kirk Watson (@KirkPWatson) March 13, 2026

Democrats Block DHS Reopening as TSA Lines Grow Longerhttps://t.co/ql5sDkcVlx — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) March 13, 2026

The Department of Homeland Security spans multiple vital agencies that protect Americans in many ways. That includes the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Citizenship and and Immigration Services, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, the CyberSecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. Secret Service, and more.

After terror attacks in New York City, Michigan, Virginia, and Texas, Democrat lawmakers should vote to fund these vital agencies.

If you serve in our Coast Guard, Secret Service, CBP, or any of our vital DHS agencies, this is now 72 days of missed paychecks in FY26.



That’s families missing more than 40% of their paychecks because of Democrat shutdowns.



All because Democrats prioritize illegal aliens. — Senator Katie Boyd Britt (@SenKatieBritt) March 14, 2026

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