Boom: Operation Legend Takes Dozens of Killers Off the Streets, Tracks Down Thousands of Fugitives

Speaking from Kansas City, Missouri Wednesday afternoon, Attorney General Bill Barr gave an update on Operation Legend and efforts by the federal government to solve violent crimes.

"Three weeks ago we substantially expanded Operation Legend and we are now underway in nine U.S. cities...the Operation is named for Legend Taliferro, a four year old boy who was shot while he was asleep in his apartment. For us, Legend is a symbol of the many hundreds of innocent lives that have been taken in the recent upsurge in crime in many of our urban areas," Barr said, flanked by Taliferro's mother and father. "His life mattered and the lives of all of those victims matter. His name should be remembered and his senseless death, like those of all the other innocent victims in this recent surge should be unacceptable to all Americans. Through Operation Legend the federal government has dispatched to these nine cities more than 1000 additional agents to work shoulder to shoulder with our state and local partners."

"Operation Legend is the heart of the federal government's response to this upturn in violent crime. Its mission is to save lives, solve crimes and take violent offenders off the streets before they can claim more victims. Rather than demonizing and defunding out police, we are supporting and strengthening our law enforcemcent partners at the state and local levels," Barr continued. "So far federal and state task forces involved in Operation Legend have made almost 1500 arrests, 1485 to be precise. Many of those arrests are for violent state crimes including 90 homicides like Legend's murderer. That's more than 90 suspected killers who might still be on the streets without Operation Legend and in many cities, as I said, the Operation is just getting started."

In Kansas City alone, Operation Legend has resulted in the arrest of 18 homicide suspects and the seizure of over 70 illegal firearms.

In cities across the country, results are also pouring in.

"As part of Operation Legend we have apprehended over 1000 fugitives," Barr said. "One of the most important developments has been the seizure of hundreds of hundreds of guns."

"Getting them off the streets is saving lives," he continued.

Here are the stats by city, courtesy of the Department of Justice.