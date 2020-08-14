AG Barr on DOJ's Russian Collusion Origins Probe: A New 'Development' Will Drop Today

With the 2020 election revving up, COVID still being treated as the only pathogen to ever impact humanity, Kamala Harris being picked as Joe Biden’s running mate, and the debate over schools this fall intensifying, it’s easy to forget that Attorney General William Barr with U.S. Attorney John Durham has been investigating the origins of the Russian collusion delusion. Democrats don’t like it because all of their deep state allies will probably be exposed. Will they face prosecution? That is a different matter, but this Russian collusion circus has been discredited for quite some time.

We know that Obama ordered his top national security and law enforcement officials to go after Michael Flynn in that January 5, 2017 meeting; Joe Biden was there as well. Obama wanted to protect the ongoing FBI investigation into Russian collusion. Then-top FBI heads Andrew McCabe and James Comey were going to stop at nothing to Trump’s incoming national security adviser and it wasn’t until this year that we found out that the former general was the victim of a perjury trap set up by the FBI. The history of gross prosecutorial misconduct was documented in the DOJ’s motion to dismiss the criminal charges, which was become the last battle for this Trump-Russia collusion nonsense.

We know that all of this was based in the unverified and now debunked opposition research project called the Trump Dossier, which was compiled by ex-British spook Christopher Steele and funded by the Democrats and the Hillary Clinton campaign. This shoddy, nonsensical document was cited as credible evidence in securing FISA spy warrants against Carter Page, a former Trump campaign official, and set off the eventual spy operation against the campaign dubbed Crossfire Hurricane.

The hand-wringing over a Barr-Durham October Surprise is pretty rich given all the political damage that the debunked collusion conspiracy theory did over the course of 3 years. Imagine if Comey, Mueller, Wray had disclosed the truth about collusion when they learned it. — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) August 14, 2020

Did Barr submit fabricated evidence to a federal court (based on lies from a campaign-funded foreign agent in a sanctioned Russian oligarch’s pocket) so he could spy on his enemies, illegally leak wiretaps, and foment a coup to overturn election results? https://t.co/iftt6LCqyw — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 14, 2020

You’re acting like he approved FISA warrants based on discredited opposition research https://t.co/YyCmeQyFIt — Eli Lake (@EliLake) August 14, 2020

AGBarr on @Hannity @FoxNews - "there are going to be significant developments before the election" - when asked about the Durham investigation — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) August 14, 2020

This engulfed the intelligence community and the Obama DOJ. The sitting Democratic president spied on the presidential campaign of his political rivals. That is a scandal—and it should be investigated. Last night, AG Barr said a "development" is dropping sometime today (via Daily Caller):

Attorney General William Barr said Thursday that a development in the investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia probe is expected as early as Friday, and that more “significant” developments will happen prior to the election in November. “Tomorrow there will be a development in the case,” Barr said in an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity. “It’s not an earth-shattering development, but it is an indication that things are moving along at the proper pace as dictated by the facts in this investigation. John Durham, the U.S. attorney for Connecticut, has been investigating various aspects of the FBI and CIA’s activities related to Trump associates in 2016 and 2017. He is reportedly looking into the FBI’s rationale for opening a counterintelligence investigation on the Trump campaign in July 2016, as well as the FBI’s handling of the Steele dossier.

Still, it’s a progress report on this whole probe. Mr. Barr is cool as a cucumber, however. He doesn’t get overly excited, so maybe this development might be a little spicier than he lets on, but this Durham report is something that probably keeping some Democrats up at night, especially when it drops. Rumor has it that it could come before Labor Day. We’ll see.