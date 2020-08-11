Education and Schools

New Poll: Americans Continue to Lose Patience Over Demanding Teachers Unions

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Aug 11, 2020 2:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
New Poll: Americans Continue to Lose Patience Over Demanding Teachers Unions

Source: (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

As families across the country continue to grapple with the aftermath of Wuhan coronavirus, teachers unions are making outrageous demands for reopening schools. 

In California, the Los Angeles Teacher's Union is demanding the following before teachers will go back to work. 

-Moratorium on private schools

-Defunding the police

-Increase taxes on the "rich"

-Government run healthcare  

-Etc.

But according to new polling from Rasmussen, Americans continue to lose patience with teachers unions and their approval has gone down since last year. 

Most parents want their kids to go back to school in the fall, but teachers’ unions nationwide are fighting efforts to reopen. Americans, especially those with children, are now more critical of those unions and suspect that they have too much influence over local school operations.

A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 39% of American Adults still think it’s a good thing that most teachers belong to public employee unions, but that’s down from 45% last year and back to levels measured several years ago. Thirty-three percent (33%) say it’s a bad thing most teachers are unionized, while 13% feel it has no impact. Fourteen percent (14%) are not sure.

Last week New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced schools will reopening on schedule with adaptations and guidelines.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
CNN Reporter's Mind-Numbingly Stupid Reason for Why Trump Picked Gettysburg As Possible Convention Speech Site
Matt Vespa
Chicago's Mayor Daley Issued 'Shoot to Kill' Orders in '68. Do We Need That Again to Quell Leftist Mayhem?
Matt Vespa
Is FBI Director Christopher Wray in Hot Water Over Russiagate?
Katie Pavlich

The 'Silent Majority' Is Roaring for Trump, But the Media Ignores Them Completely
Ellie Bufkin

The DNC Releases List of Speakers. One Name Is Standing Out.
Reagan McCarthy
Lefty Journalist: It's 'Genuinely Difficult' to Determine Whether the US or China Is Worse on Human Rights
VIP
Guy Benson
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular