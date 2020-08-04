On New Voter Registration in Key States, Trump is Blowing Biden Out of the Water

While polling continues to show President Trump behind Biden in key swing states, new voter registration numbers are telling a different story about his chances to win re-election in November.

According to Axios, the RNC continues to register more voters than the Democrat Party in places where it will matter most.

The Trump campaign and RNC have now registered 100,000 new voters in the 2020 cycle, more than doubling their numbers from 2016 and shrinking Democrats' registration advantage in key swing states, according to new Trump Victory data provided exclusively to Axios. Democrats still have more active registered voters in Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida, but Republicans have managed to narrow the margins in those states by tens of thousands of voters since 2016. Republicans have narrowed the voter registration gap in key swing states, according to Axios' reviews of those states records. Republicans have lessened the margin by 133,000 registered voters in Pennsylvania and 87,000 voters in Florida. Republicans have also chipped away at Democrats' advantage in the tossup state of North Carolina — gaining a net 216,410 voters since Election Day 2016.

Big news: Our volunteers are beating Biden and the DNC at registering new voters in key states.



In 2016, we registered 46,000.



With 3 months left, the RNC and @TeamTrump already surpassed 100,000! #LeadRighthttps://t.co/wiXzIbwaEQ — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) August 4, 2020

Meanwhile the RNC and Trump campaign fight against mass mail-in voting, especially in states that have not cleaned up their voter registration rolls, continues.

In an illegal late night coup, Nevada’s clubhouse Governor made it impossible for Republicans to win the state. Post Office could never handle the Traffic of Mail-In Votes without preparation. Using Covid to steal the state. See you in Court! https://t.co/cNSPINgCY7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2020