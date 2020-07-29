Twitter
Twitter Official Attempts to Explain Censorship of Trump But Not Dictators Calling for Genocide

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Jul 29, 2020 1:45 PM
Source: Screenshot via Twitter

During an Israeli Knesset hearing on anti-semitism this week, an official from Twitter was asked why President Trump's tweets are censored or given warning labels while tweets from dictators calling for genocide are allowed to stand.

"You have recently started flagging tweets from President Trump, why have you not flagged the tweets of Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei who has literally called for the genocide of the Jewish people?" human rights lawyer Arsen Ostrovsky asked.

"Calling for genocide on Twitter is okay but commenting on certain political situations is not okay?" another woman pressed.

This was the response:

Here's one example of Khamenei's calls for genocide:

Khamenei also recently threatened the United States.

Most Popular