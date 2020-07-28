China

Pharmaceutical Production is Coming Back From China. Here’s How.

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jul 28, 2020 6:20 PM
  Share   Tweet
Pharmaceutical Production is Coming Back From China. Here’s How.

Source: (AP Photo/Alden Pellett)

Speaking from the White House Tuesday evening, President Trump announced Kodak, formerly a camera and film company, will adapt into a pharmaceutical production company. The move comes as the United States government works to bring sensitive and crucial medical supply chains back from China. 

"I'm proud to announce one of the most important deals in the history of U.S. pharmaceutical industries. My administration has reached a historic agreement with a great American company," Trump said. "The coronavirus shows the importance of bringing manufacturing back to America so that we are producing, at home, the medicines and equipment and everything else that we need to protect the public’s health."

Kodak landed a $765 million government contract to make the change and will focus on generic drugs in order to keep costs for consumers low.

President Trump also announced incentives for companies through the Defense Production Act to make personal protective equipment in the U.S. as the fight against Wuhan coronavirus continues. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Bill Barr Explains to Dems Why He Had to Send Federal Agents to Portland
Cortney O'Brien
Iran Launches Mock US Aircraft Carrier for Target Practice
Micaela Burrow

Biden Emerges from the Bunker to Make Key VP Announcement; UPDATE: Did Politico Already Reveal It?
Matt Vespa
The One Phrase That Must Be Banned Immediately After House Democrats' Shameful Hearing with AG Barr
Matt Vespa
With That NYT Writer's Admission About 1619 Project, A Liberal Reporter Wrecks It With One Tweet
Matt Vespa
Barr Issues a Reminder: Obama Era Unmaskings are Being Investigated
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular