Barr Hearing Delayed After Nadler Gets in a Car Wreck

A House Judiciary Committee hearing with testimony scheduled from Attorney General Bill Barr has been delayed after Democrat Chairman Jerry Nadler was in a traffic accident. Nadler is reportedly uninjured and the hearing will resume at some point today, likely around 11 a.m. eastern time. Townhall will be covering the hearing live, here.

The hearing is expected to be a tense one after Democrats repeatedly accused Barr of making a series of political moves to drop the case against General Michael Flynn, who was set up by the FBI.

"Ever since I made it clear that I was going to do everything I could to get to the bottom of the grave abuses involved in the bogus 'Russiagate' scandal, many of the Democrats on this Committee have attempted to discredit me by conjuring up a narrative that I am simply the President’s factotum who disposes of criminal cases according to his instructions. Judging from the letter inviting me to this hearing, that appears to be your agenda today," Barr will say, according to prepared remarks.

Barr is also expected to defend the Trump administration's federal response to anarchy in Portland, where the court house has been attacked nightly for months on end. He will also offer a defend to law enforcement officers across the country.

Yesterday DOJ announced the arrest of 22 anarchists on a series of federal charges for repeated assaults on federal officers and property.