Busted: People Aren't Happy With Dr. Fauci's Mask Hypocrisy

Last night Dr. Anthony Fauci threw out the first pitch at the Nationals vs. Yankees baseball game in Washington D.C. It was Opening Day and fans weren't allowed to attend, but Fauci was permitted to stay for the game.

But is isn't only a disastrous throw that has people's attention. Photos taken by the Associated Press show Fauci failing to properly wear a mask while being seated directly in between two other people, one whom was also not wearing a mask.

Fauci's improper mask etiquette comes as governors and mayors around the country institute mandatory mask requirements for residents merely walking outside. If they don't comply, they can be fined, jailed and charged with a misdemeanor.

The Governor of Indiana has announced all residents and visitors in the state will be required to wear face coverings such as masks in public or risk facing a criminal charge. Governor Eric Holcomb is due to sign an Executive Order which will mean a statewide mask requirement would take effect in Indiana on July 27. Those who don't follow the new order could be charged with a Class B misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine and up to six months in jail.

In fact, the Mayor of Washington D.C. issued a mask mandate punishable by law this week.

"Basically what it says is, if you leave home, you should wear a mask," Bowser said at a press conference. “This means, if you’re waiting for a bus, you must have on a mask. If you are ordering food at a restaurant, you must have on a mask. If you’re sitting in a cubicle in an open office, you must have on a mask.” The order, which allows for fines of up $1,000 per violation, won't be enforced on children under the age of 3 and people who are actively eating or drinking.

In recent weeks, Fauci has been an advocate for mask wearing. Maybe he was simply following his advice from March on the issue.