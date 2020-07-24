Fauci's Opening Day Pitch Leaves Announcer Speechless

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a huge Washington Nationals fan, had the honor of throwing the first pitch Thursday night for the Opening Day game against the New York Yankees, but it turned out to be a complete disaster. While he was at least spared a live reaction from a crowd, social media users and sports commentators more than made up for it.

In announcing their invitation to throw the pitch, the Nationals said they were “thrilled” Fauci accepted.

“Dr. Fauci has been a true champion for our country during the COVID-19 pandemic and throughout his distinguished career, so it is only fitting that we honor him as we kick off the 2020 season and defend our World Series Championship title,” a statement read.

Fauci's pitch wasn't the only newsworthy part of the game. Every single player took a knee before the anthem as part of a nod to the Black Lives Matter movement.