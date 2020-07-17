Health Officials Have Been Reporting Bad Numbers on the Latest Wuhan Coronavirus Surge

Health officials in states across the country have been improperly reporting so-called "new" Wuhan coronavirus cases. This came to a head in Texas this week as officials removed "positive" cases from their count after it was determined they were never confirmed.

In Florida:

After FOX 35 News noticed errors in the state's report on positivity rates, the Florida Department of Health said that some laboratories have not been reporting negative test result data to the state.

Countless labs have reported a 100 percent positivity rate, which means every single person tested was positive. Other labs had very high positivity rates. FOX 35 News found that testing sites like one local Centra Care reported that 83 people were tested and all tested positive. Then, NCF Diagnostics in Alachua reported 88 percent of tests were positive.

How could that be? FOX 35 News investigated these astronomical numbers, contacting every local location mentioned in the report.

The report showed that Orlando Health had a 98 percent positivity rate. However, when FOX 35 News contacted the hospital, they confirmed errors in the report. Orlando Health's positivity rate is only 9.4 percent, not 98 percent as in the report.