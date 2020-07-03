Racism

Watch Joe Biden Call KKK Member and Democrat Robert Byrd a 'Friend' and 'Mentor'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
Posted: Jul 03, 2020 9:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Former Vice President Joe Biden emerged from his basement earlier this week for a "press conference" in Delaware. During his remarks, Biden continued his virtue signaling on race and the "soul" of America.

"I think the idea of bringing down, I think all those Confederate monuments to Confederate soldiers and generals who strongly supported secession and the maintenance of slavery and went to war to do it, I think those statues belong in museums, they don't belong in public places," Biden said.

But it was just ten years ago when Biden was praising KKK member and Democratic Senator Robert Byrd as a "mentor" and "friend." The Trump campaign is serving up the reminder:

"To me...for a lot of us, he was a mentor and a friend, and for a lot of us, he was a guide," Biden said at Byrd's funeral.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who recently accused Senate Republicans of being in on the murder of George Floyd, had similar things to say.

"Senator Byrd's service and leadership are more than worthy to be remembered for many generations to come," she praised. "He was a great American patriot."

