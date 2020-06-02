Barr Applauds Law and Order Returning to Washington D.C.

Attorney General Bill Barr is commending local and federal law enforcement for their efforts Monday night to stop violent rioting in Washington, D.C.

"Last night was a more peaceful night in the District of Columbia. Working together, federal and local law enforcement made significant progress in restoring order to the nation's capital. I am grateful to Chief Peter Newsham and the Metropolitan Police Department for their outstanding work and professionalism. The District is well served by this exceptional police force," Barr said in a statement. "I also thank Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley, and the men and women of the Department of Defense for their support. I am particularly impressed by the citizen-soldiers of the D.C. National Guard, who are committed to serving their community, and did so with great effectiveness last night."

After joining President Trump in his walk from the White House to St. John's Church Monday evening, Barr visited law enforcement on the streets and personally thanked them for restoring order to the city.

"Not least, I am grateful to the many federal law enforcement agencies and personnel who helped protect the District, including the FBI, Secret Service, Park Police, ATF, DEA, Bureau of Prisons, U.S. Marshals Service, Capitol Police, Department of Homeland Security's CBP and Border Patrol units, and others," he continued. "There will be even greater law enforcement resources and support in the region tonight. The most basic function of government is to provide security for people to live their lives and exercise their rights, and we will meet that responsibility here in the nation's capital."

President Trump also issued his thanks.

Prior to the influx of additional law enforcement resources Monday night, violent rioters overtook Lafayette Park. They injured more than 60 Secret Service agents and set fire to St. John's Church.