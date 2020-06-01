Riots

McEnany: Burning of St. John's Church and Defacing of Lincoln Memorial Is Inexcusable

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jun 01, 2020 4:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
McEnany: Burning of St. John's Church and Defacing of Lincoln Memorial Is Inexcusable

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

During the briefing at the White House Monday afternoon, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany slammed rioters for taking advantage of Americans in pain and said there is no excuse for defacement or burning of historical landmarks.

"Those are violent anarchists, Antifa, who are taking advantage of the pain of people, the pain of the peaceful protestors. It's inexcusable and we have to stand as one America against the burning of the church and the defacement of the Lincoln Memorial," McEnany said. "That doesn't honor the legacy of George Floyd. It doesn't honor the cause." 

McEnany also detailed the Civil Rights history of St. John's Church, which sits across from the White House and has served every president since 1816.

"That church supported the bold Civil Rights moment of the March on Washington which began at the Lincoln Memorial," she continued. "The VA was defaced. Literally the word veteran spray painted out of the placard in front of the Department of Veteran Affairs. The Lincoln Memorial defaced. How does that make much sense? The place where the March on Washington began, that momentous occasion in the history of Civil Rights. That memorial was defaced last night. That doesn't honor the legacy of George Floyd. It doesn't." 

President Trump has placed General Millie in charge of the National Guard in Washington, D.C., to prevent further rioting. The D.C. mayor has instituted a curfew of 7 pm. Last night it was 11 p.m.

Watch below:

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Graphic Video: Rioters Brutally Beat Man in Portland, Kick Him So Hard Teeth Are Left on the Road
Matt Vespa
Liberal Reporter Silences the Meltdown over Trump's Law and Order Declaration with One Tweet
Matt Vespa
WATCH: Protestors 'Shh' a CNN Reporter for Disrespecting Their Moment of Silence
Beth Baumann
Trump Campaign Buries Biden on Race By Pointing to His Record
Katie Pavlich
De Blasio Infuriates New Yorkers When He Explains Why Protests Are Allowed But Prayer Services Aren't
Cortney O'Brien
Barr Applauds Law and Order Returning to Washington D.C.
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular