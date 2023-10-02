From the First Sentence, You Knew This Was Going to Be a Funny...
Tipsheet

Here's How TX State Troopers Are Taking on Mexican Cartels

Julio Rosas
October 02, 2023
Texas Department of Public Safety

The borderlands in the Rio Grande Valley are some of the most volatile, particularly on the Mexican side, due to brutal wars between the Northeast Cartel, which is remnants of the infamous Los Zetas, and the Gulf Cartel, which is comprised of different factions who also fight against each other.

Texas state troopers with the Rangers Special Operations Group (SOG), under Operation Lone Star, are clearing an island in the Rio Grande to further deny the different criminal groups areas to conduct drug or human smuggling operations. Fronton, Texas is a well-known smuggling corridor that often sees cartel members operating in the open.

Near Fronton on the Mexico side of the border is Ciudad Miguel Alemán, a city that consistently sees battles between the warring cartel groups and Mexican authorities. 

"Law enforcement has found some ammunition, suspicious devices on it. And we just feel like with the border crisis, it was really important to ensure that Texas law enforcement have access to these islands, so we can help secure our border," Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham told Fox News.

"One of the things that the General Land Office does is determine the center of a waterway. Everything that is the center of the Rio Grande and north, of course, the state of Texas and the United States territory. The land just hadn't been accurately declared as it was forming in the river. That's why we had to step in and officially declare it Texas territory," she added.

